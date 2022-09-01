This Morning viewers issue plea to ITV ahead of Holly and Phil’s return

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are confirmed to return to host the ITV show next week.

And some fans are not happy!

As they do every year, Holly and Phil took a long break during the summer while a variety of different presenters took their place.

But as normality is set to return next week, some viewers don’t want the pair to come back.

Holly and Phil will be returning to host This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers’ plea to ITV

After a long summer off, Holly and Phil will be back on This Morning very soon.

This Morning confirmed that the duo will return on Monday, September 5.

But while some viewers have missed the presenting duo, others have loved the replacements on the show.

While they were away, Phil and Holly handed the reigns to a variety of different pairings to host the show.

This included Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes and even Ruth Langford and Rylan Clark.

And many fans aren’t ready to see them go!

Fans issue plea for Holly and Phil not to return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers even took to Twitter to demand ITV not bring Holly and Phil back to host This Morning.

One viewer tweeted: “Stop reminding us Phil and Holly are coming back #ThisMorning.”

Another fan also wasn’t happy with the news of their return and suggested that temporary hosts Josie and Vernon take their place.

They added: “Why are #This Morning obsessed with hiring members of the Saturdays as presenters? Both Rochelle and Mollie are awful!! They should make Josie and Vernon full time asap – no one wants Holly and Phill back next week!”

Read more: This Morning agony aunt Deidre Sanders called out for ‘rude’ comment to caller

Someone else commented: “The show has been excellent with new presenters I love today’s show. Very natural. Please don’t go back for the giggles for nothing.”

However, others can’t wait to see the pair back.

One tweeted: “Can not wait to see @hollywills and @Schofe back but have enjoyed @RochelleHumes and @vernonkay on @thismorning.”

Another wrote: “Yay @Schofe and @hollywills are back next week! So so excited! Missed them.”

Are you looking forward to Phil and Holly returning to This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.