Deaths; scandals; secret feuds: Forget Strictly, we need to talk about the This Morning curse

With the Strictly live shows kicking off this weekend, all eyes will be on the contestants to see if any look set to fall for the show’s infamous curse – but the BBC dance show’s got nothing on ITV and its flagship daytime show This Morning.

With two tragic deaths in as many weeks, scandals aplenty and secret feuds, I think it’s time to forget the Strictly curse and speak about the fact that perhaps ITV show This Morning has been struck with one…

Deaths, scandals and secret feuds: Is there a This Morning curse at ITV?

Long before Phillip Schofield’s “unwise but not illegal” affair and his lies came to light, rumours of discontent behind the scenes filled the headlines.

There were allegations of a secret feud between Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield, and who can forget Eamonn Holmes’ (many) jibes after he exited the ITV show.

Then there’s Queue-gate, when This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were accused of skipping the queue to see the late Queen lying in state. The backlash was unreal. But then so was the way the show failed to address it for so long.

It appears to me that the troubles run pretty deep, and are wide-ranging – so is the show cursed? Now I don’t necessarily believe in witchcraft, but it’s definitely been hit by more than a spell of bad luck.

Deaths of This Morning contributors Matty Lock and Dr Uchenna Okoye

Just this month the bad news continued as two tragic deaths rocked the show.

Earlier this week, cosmetic dentist Dr Uchenna Okoye – who had appeared on This Morning – died suddenly. She was aged just 53. Friends said that she had no obvious health issues.

The week before, This Morning regular Matty Lock died suddenly at the age of just 19. He was on the show back in the spring, speaking to Phil and Holly about his vacuum cleaner collection.

Strictly curse explained

Of course, the BBC has always maintained that there’s no such thing as a Strictly curse. Contestants’ relationships perhaps just aren’t that strong as they enter into the show?

So could something similar be said for This Morning? It could be argued that any workplace would suffer with behind-the-scenes scandals, deaths and fallouts (trust me, I’ve been there – thankfully not in my current job!).

I don’t know, perhaps I’m reading too much into it. But curse or no curse, This Morning really isn’t having a good time of it of late. Here’s hoping whatever it is lifts soon, and it isn’t the beginning of the end for ITV’s flagship morning show.

