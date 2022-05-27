ITV daytime show This Morning today (May 27) welcomed Abba superfan Andrew Boardman and chef Clodagh McKenna to the show to discuss the opening night of Abba Voyage.

The revolutionary concert has been 40 years in the making and replaces the stars of the band with their holograms.

It looks pretty impressive, and Clodagh raved about it on the show with hosts Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle.

However, not all viewers at home were feeling the love Clodagh had for her night out…

Clodagh chatted to Alison and Craig about the Abba show on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Clodagh McKenna shares details of ‘unbelievable’ night out

Posting a picture of herself on the red carpet on Instagram, Clodagh told her followers: “Opening night of @abbavoyage.

“Well that was the most surreal music performance I’ve ever been too. Like being transported into the future in a spaceship but in a concert in the 1980s.

Read more: Clodagh McKenna drops huge hint she’s signing up for Strictly Come Dancing

“ABBA you were AMAZING!!! I actually feel like I’ve seen a live concert, unbelievable,” she said.

“The real Dancing Queen,” said one fan, alluding to Clodagh’s penchant for dancing as she cooks on the show.

“You’re a pocket of joy!” declared another.

The host shared the same trademark enthusiasm for the Abba show on This Morning today.

“Calm down Clodagh!” declared one moaner as the chef raved about her night out.

Clodagh shared a behind-the-scenes video ahead of her This Morning appearance today (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning on ITV: ‘Let the superfan speak’

However, some fans of the show took things a little further.

They accused Clodagh of taking over the interview and not giving Abba superfan Andrew enough time to offer his take on the show.

Interviewing the cook about Abba, are they short on guests?

“Why have Clodagh talking about this when the other bloke is the superfan? Why not just speak to him? At the mo he’s having trouble getting a word in!” said one.

Read more: Netflix fans are convinces cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Others seemed a little confused as they wondered why Clodagh was reviewing the concert, asking if perhaps the show was “short on guests” today.

“Is the chef an ABBA expert now?” asked one.

“Who cares what Clodagh thinks about Abba?” said another.

“Interviewing the cook about Abba, are they short on guests?” another mused.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.