This Morning: ITV’s Alison Hammond apologises for gaffe during emotional phone-in

This Morning host Alison Hammond today (March 19) issued an apology to viewers watching the ITV show.

It happened mid-call during a rather sensitive phone-in with Deidre Sanders.

And, following her apology, Alison’s co-host Dermot O’Leary quipped: “Never let it happen again.”

The blooper came during an emotional This Morning phone-in (Credit: ITV)

Why did Alison apologise to ITV viewers of This Morning today?

Alison issued her apology after her phone rang live on air on This Morning.

Not only that, Alison’s call came during a pretty emotional call between Deirdre and a new mum struggling with post-natal depression.

As the woman explained how she was feeling, she was interrupted by the sound of a phone ringing.

The camera panned to Alison and Dermot as Alison quickly shut off the call and apologised.

Deidre and the caller then returned to their chat, with Alison offering another apology once the call had finished.

Dermot told Alison: “Don’t worry, it happens.”

However, he then quipped to his co-host: “Never let it happen again.”

Alison quickly apologised for her ringing phone (Credit: ITV)

Alison did look pretty mortified over the incident, it has to be said.

However, the call and her resulting apology didn’t exactly go down well with viewers at home.

Tut Tut!! No Phones at the Table Alison 🥺 📱 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/cd29SF0tvn — Zander Law (@ZanderLaw) March 18, 2022

How did This Morning viewers react?

Many took to Twitter to question why Alison – who has hosted the show on Fridays since the start of 2021 – didn’t have her phone on silent or off altogether while she’s on air.

One said: “Who the hell is calling @AlisonHammond on a Friday morning? Do they not know she’s working? Now she’s going get a [bleep]. Always keep it on silent.”

Another added: “Who forgot or doesn’t know that Alison presents the biggest morning show in the UK every Friday?”

A third said: “Tut Tut!! No Phones at the Table Alison.”

Another added: “You’d think Alison would know to turn her phone off by now…how long she being doing live TV?”

