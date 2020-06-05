This Morning interview family reunited after coronavirus separated them

This Morning shared what was a very heartwarming story today of a medical professional reuniting with her kids after two months apart.

What moved some viewers to tears, however, angered others who threatened to switch off over the segment.

It wasn't that they were offended by the content, more that the story had been featured across various news outlet days ago.

Family reunited

Eamonn and Ruth interviewed the family on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Suzie Vaughan, an Operating Department Practioner, took the decision to send her two children to live with her sister so she could continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

She originally planned to be apart from them for a month, but she ended up working away for two months.

When she came back to surprise her children, she jumped out behind them in the back garden as her sister filmed the reunion.

Suzie reunited with her children after two months (Credit: ITV)

The video went viral several days ago, but it was only today (Friday, May 5) that This Morning shared the clip and interviewed the family.

What did viewers say?

There were viewers who hadn't seen it and thought it was a lovely video.

Arrr that was really sweet ❤️#thismorning — 💫Lisa💫 (@pinktishi) June 5, 2020

The mother reuniting with her kids 😭😭 #ThisMorning — 💭 Ashley 💭 (@bramwell_ashley) June 5, 2020

However, some people were fed up of seeing it, having watched it so many other times on other news shows.

There were even comments that they'd switch off over the segment because they couldn't bear to watch stories repeated over and over again.

No wonder its been viewed over 6 million times, the news keeps repeating it OVER AND OVER AGAIN. #ThisMorning — Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) June 5, 2020

I saw this like two days ago , and I still said , someone hug that dog #ThisMorning — Evil Batman Forever 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@clsyoshimoo) June 5, 2020

Lovly reunion but this is yesterday's new's #thismorning — I❤tt-sue (@Itt39354118) June 5, 2020

Isn't this the SAME story that was repeated on the news 4 times last night? 🤔 🙄 #ThisMorning — Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) June 5, 2020

Tv goes off as i dont like watching repeats of stories over and over again.#ThisMorning — Ellingham's World (@OFCOURS82799877) June 5, 2020

Suzie's story

Explaining her decision to leave her kids, Suzie said it was a "really hard" choice, but she "thought it was for the best".

"I was worried about what I'd be bringing home," she said because she was working in ITU with COVID patients.

"I also put in a lot of hours, nearly 50 in a week, which I wouldn't have been able to do with the girls at home."

She added: "I wouldn't have been able to do my job."

