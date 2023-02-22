This Morning fans were left fuming over twins Lucy and Anna DeCinque today.

The guests, who star on TLC’s Extreme Sisters, appeared on today’s show of This Morning (February 22).

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the duo revealed their plans to get pregnant by the same fiancé, Ben.

However, as the twins spoke, many viewers couldn’t help but notice them speaking in sync.

The twins appeared on This Morning to speak with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans fume over twins

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Those voices and talking at the same time would do my head in #ThisMorning.”

A second added: “They keep talking at the same time and finishing each other’s sentences #ThisMorning.”

“Stop purposely trying to talk the same! We get it you’re twins! #ThisMorning,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, others took issue with This Morning for having them on.

One person fumed: “Their behaviour is not normal whatsoever and you just enable them.”

Another tweeted: “Why do you give air time and normalise this behaviour!”

Lucy and Anna DeCinqu star on TLC’s Extreme Sisters (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “How often does #thismorning have these twins on? Same story each time!”

However, others supported Lucy and Anna.

One said: “The twins on @thismorning are actually really sweet. Hope they get their babies soon.”

The world’s ‘most identical twins’ Lucy and Anna DeCinque who are completely in sync, discuss whether they get jealous and their attempt to get the same job together. 👭 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/zHRjPCvlov — This Morning (@thismorning) February 22, 2023

The twins’ plan to have a baby with the same person

Apart from sharing the same partner, Lucy and Anna also share the same diet and dream of getting pregnant at the same time by the same person.

Speaking on This Morning, they said: “We would like to be pregnant at the same time, that’s our ultimate goal. We just want to experience everything in life together.

“We can’t live without each other and we can’t be apart. So if it’s possible, we’d love to be pregnant together but at the end of the day this is how we choose to live our lives.”

The twins, who have both been with their fiancé Ben for 11 years, continued: “[Ben] understands us. He understands our bond. He understands we need to be the same, we need to do everything together.”

Holly then asked what they would do if only one twin fell pregnant, to which they replied that they would support one another regardless.

They explained that they would both be the mothers of each other’s children, while Ben would be only the father.

