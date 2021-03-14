This Morning host Holly Willoughby is sad about celebrating Mother’s Day without her mum.

The daytime TV star, like the rest of us, has been unable to spend time with her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Mother’s Day here again, Holly’s been reminiscing about seeing her beloved mum.

Holly Willoughby is missing her mum (Credit: Instagram)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shares sweet Mother’s Day post

In a sweet Instagram post, Holly confessed that she’s desperate to be “close” to her again.

Holly told her followers, with a tearful-face emoji: “There she is… the best part of me…

“I just want to be in my pyjamas, eating your food, in your house… can’t wait to be close to you…

“We all need a cuddle from our mums… love you soooo much mumma … happy Mother’s Day you beautiful miracle x.”

Alongside the caption she shared a heart-warming throwback of the pair.

Holly paid tribute to her ‘miracle’ mum on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Holly shares a lot on Instagram, but one thing she keeps private is her children.

Speaking on This Morning recently, she said: “I choose not to show my children’s faces because I know that’s the deal.

“If you show one photograph then they’re out there.”

She added: “They’re for consumption for everybody. Which is why I choose not to do it.”

Holly throws her support behind Megan Markle

Holly made the remarks after Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.

In one clip, Meghan shared her concern over privacy.

She said: “I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic.

“There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it’.

“No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”

Holly shared her support for Meghan on This Morning (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

While ITV stars such as Piers Morgan disagree, Holly stood by Meghan and agreed with the Duchess.

Holly is mum to three children.

She shares Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Although she does share pictures of her children on social media, she never includes their faces.

