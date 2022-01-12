This Morning host Holly Willoughby has made an honest admission ahead of reaching the menopause.

The 40-year-old presenter shone a light on the subject on the ITV programme earlier today (January 12).

During the show, Holly was joined by Lisa Snowden and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson to discuss the topic.

Holly Willoughby shared her health fears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say on This Morning?

The group – alongside host Phillip Schofield – discussed the importance of women speaking out.

Holly said: “I think this is a really important conversation that we are just going to begin today and that we are absolutely going to continue.

“Already the response to this has been huge so there are a lot of women out there that have questions. It affects half the population and not many people know enough about it.”

I want to go into this without being fearful

Later on, Holly went on to admit that she held certain “fears” when it came to reaching that “next phase of her life”.

She told Lisa: “I am sitting here like a sponge. This is my next phase of life, this is coming to me and I want to go into this without being fearful.

“I think the best way of doing that is to listen to other women, hear the stories, educate myself and learn. So I want to hear your story and what your symptoms were.”

Lisa Snowden bravely discussed her own battle (Credit: ITV)

Lisa, who regularly appears on This Morning, went on to discuss her own struggles with the menopause.

The menopause hit Lisa when she was 44.

The fashion expert, 49, shared: “I think the first symptoms were this depression and anxiety, this feeling of being completely out of control and things I’d usually do every day, I couldn’t do, it just felt very strange, I just couldn’t process things.

“And then your menstrual cycle starts changing and becomes really erratic, so some months you just don’t have a period and the next few months you don’t stop bleeding and it’s so heavy and so debilitating.

“You cannot leave the house. You can’t go to work for fear of just bleeding everywhere, just awful.”

This Morning viewers praise show

Viewers rushed to share their thoughts on the topic.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Thank you #ThisMorning for highlighting this monster we call the #menopause!”

Another added: “Thanks for highlighting menopause and peri menopause! I had every symptom it was horrendous, started HRT 6 weeks ago. Game changer #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “Thank you all but especially @Lisa_Snowdon for this honest and open discussion. I am currently having an ongoing battle with my hormones. It’s so hard being open about it but it does help especially at work as no one can support you if they don’t know!”

A fourth shared: “Can’t thank you enough for doing this!”

In addition, a fifth urged: “More on this subject please!”

