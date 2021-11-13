This Morning host Alison Hammond mocked by viewers over yet another pronunciation blunder

This Morning viewers couldn’t get over Alison Hammond’s mishap on Friday’s (November 12) show.

The popular presenter is famous for her many hilarious blunders, and her latest might be her best yet.

During the show, Alison and Dermot O’Leary were doing a segment together when viewers noticed something odd.

Alison had to say the word “anonymous” during the segment, which doesn’t sound particularly out of the ordinary.

However, Alison couldn’t quite seem the say the word correctly.

Viewers were very quick to notice, and the show was flooded with remarks about her pronunciation.

This Morning viewers couldn’t get over Alison Hammond’s bizarre mishap (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond has a mishap on This Morning

One fan tweeted: “#thismorning does Alison realise she’s saying anonymous wrongly?”

“Let’s say it together, Alison: A-no-ny-mous FFS,” ranted a second viewer.

A third tweeted: “Creasing at the fact Alison keeps saying ‘anoMYnous’ instead of anonymous lol love her!#ThisMorning”.

“Alison: “anominous,” laughed a fourth viewer.

Let’s say it together, Alison: A-no-ny-mous FFS 🚨🚨🚨🚨 #ThisMorning — Attila Lengyel (@Attila_hun) November 12, 2021

Anomynous Alison ?? Really ? You just CAN’T say that word can you Haha 😂 #ThisMorning — Zander Law (@ZanderLaw) November 12, 2021

Read more: This Morning: Alison and Dermot stand in for Holly and Phil during half-term week

While a fifth added: “Anomynous Alison ?? Really? You just CAN’T say that word can you Haha!”

She is routinely ribbed bu viewers on Fridays tickled by her apparent inability to pronounce Dermot’s name correctly – stressing the ‘-mot’ part.

Meanwhile, although she’s normally fun-loving, Alison recently made a heartbreaking confession.

The beloved presenter has always been open about her weight over the years.

However, during a recent chat, Alison shared that she has been treated differently depending on her figure.

Alison Hammond has opened up about her weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told OK! Magazine: “People were just more interested when I was slimmer – and nicer! People pay you more attention when you lose weight.

“They’re more interested in what you’ve got to say and are more interested in being around you. It’s the weirdest thing.”

Alison, who previously starred on Big Brother, added that she does try to eat healthily.

The star added: “I do try to eat healthily. I’m not young anymore, so I’ve got to try and lose a little bit of weight purely for the strain on my knees and my ankles.”

Her remarks come after the former reality star spoke openly about getting her gastric band taken out.

Despite having the band fitted in 2014, she claimed that her body rejected it and she couldn’t “keep down one bite of food”.

Did you spot Alison’s mishap? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.