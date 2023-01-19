This Morning viewers were issued a stern warning by Holly Willoughby over a format shake up on the hit ITV show today (January 19).

The 41-year-old host proclaimed “you have been warned” before revealing the major change that was taking place in the upcoming episode.

Holly gave fans a warning ahead of today’s show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Holly warns of change

TV legend Holly has been hosting the much-loved series for over 10 years, alongside pal Phillip Schofield.

The pair, who also front Dancing On Ice, have become one of the UK’s favourite TV presenting duos and fans can always rely on the pair to get them through their mornings.

But on Thursday (January 19) viewers at home were given a warning from This Morning presenter Holly – and it’s all because of a change on the show.

The TV presenter announced a show shake up (Credit: ITV)

Spin to Win changes

At the start of today’s episode, Holly and Phil gave a rundown on what was coming up on the show.

“On today’s show, after he found himself in the middle of a shocking incident, Mark Wright will be re-iterating the importance of CPR training. That is today at 10.45am.”

Holly chimed in: “And could today be your lucky day?”

The mum of three then went on to give a warning to viewers at home.

“Today we will be playing Spin to Win, at the earlier time – you have been warned, write this down! – of 10 past 11. 11.10am today,” she proclaimed.

One lucky caller did indeed “write it down” as she answered the phone with the correct passphrase and ended up winning £1,000.

Mark was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright on This Morning

Elsewhere on the episode, Mark Wright opened up about a traumatic experience that saw him having to perform CPR on a stranger who later died.

Speaking to Holly and Phil, the TOWIE alum revealed he was on holiday with his wife Michelle Keegan in Tenerife when the incident took place.

A fellow guest at the hotel had a heart attack and unfortunately later passed away.

“I did all I could, but he was there for a while before I got there,” Mark said.

