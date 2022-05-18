This Morning host Holly Willoughby really doesn’t like tinned tuna.

And how do we know that, well, she made a bit of a song and dance about it on the show today (May 18), according to viewers.

Nisha Katona was on the show today showing viewers how to make spiced fishcakes.

And, as the recipe progressed, so did Holly’s disgust.

Phillip Schofield laughed at his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby over her reaction to the tuna (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Holly and Nisha on This Morning today?

With Nisha behind the stove, the cookery lesson began.

“Let’s just get it out there – you don’t like tinned tuna,” said Nisha.

“No I don’t,” Holly confirmed. “Tinned tuna in particular is my nemesis.”

As a result, Nisha made her a beetroot and feta fishcake, as co-host Phillip Schofield declared: “I will eat the tuna fishcake for you!”

Tinned tuna in particular is my nemesis.

Later in the segment, Holly declared that tinned tuna is like a “can of Felix” cat food as she screwed up her face.

Phil also said if she tried the fishcake she wouldn’t even be able to taste it was tinned tuna.

“No no,” Holly said.

“A grimace appears,” Nisha commented.

Holly then said her husband and kids would love it, but “you can’t eat everything can you”, to which Nisha replied: “But you had a hernia just looking at it.”

Holly had a special version of a fishcake – without tuna (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Holly’s tuna hatred

Fans of This Morning were divided over Holly’s reaction.

Some said that she was behaving like a child, while others wholeheartedly agreed that tuna is the food of the devil.

“I’m with Holly regarding tinned tuna!” said one with the green vomit emoji.

Another agreed and said: “I’m with Holly regarding the tinned tuna. Not just cat food but cat breath as well!”

Not everyone felt the same, though.

“Grow up Holly, she’s hardly handed you a tin of John West and a spoon!” snapped one.

“That was so annoying. Tuna is absolutely amazing,” said another.

“Love a tin of tuna or salmon, what’s wrong with people?” said another.

