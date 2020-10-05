Holly Willoughby on This Morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby shocked at guest who claims to have fathered 150 children

The man goes by the name of Joe Donor

This Morning host Holly Willoughby was shocked on today’s episode of the show (Monday October 5) when she interviewed a man who claimed to have fathered 150 children.

The telly fave, 38, was left open-mouthed as the American man – known only as Joe Donor – revealed he jets around the world “inseminating” women.

This Morning Joe Donor Holly Willoughby
Joe Donor appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How did Holly Willoughby react to Joe Donor?

Sperm donor “Joe” said he keeps a spreadsheet about his successes, most of which are by natural insemination.

But he also described the danger he sometimes faces, and recounted stories of being held at gunpoint.

“As you know in the United States everyone has a gun,” he said.

“Sometimes the partners come home and ‘oh my God, what’s going on here?’ and the guns come out and that’s when I try to leave.”

A stunned Holly said.  “Oh my God, that is horrific.”

This Morning Joe Donor
Holly Willoughby was shocked by Joe’s antics on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Joe Donor say to Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Joe boasted that he averages 10 pregnancies a year, and even in lockdown he’s been busy.

He told Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield he wears a mask during sex and engages in positions that lessen the risk of transmission.

“I’m creating lives, but I’m not driving a Rolls-Royce to the golf course,” he said.

Joe also explained that during lockdown he found himself in Argentina and predicts that he helped to create five pregnancies during that time.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers quickly responded to the segment with opinions of their own.

“I think we all know what Joe Donor was getting out of what he does,” one wrote.

This Morning guest
Viewers couldn’t believe Joe’s antics (Credit: ITV)

“Tripping across America and round the world, expenses paid jumping into bed with lots of women.”

Another said: “I don’t know how you kept straight faces with Joe Donor.

“It’s really quite uncomfortable listening to him. He clearly has a sex addiction, and lots of money to be able to do this.”

