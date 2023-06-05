Viewers call for Holly Willoughby to be axed amid This Morning return

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning today (Monday, June 5) and issued a statement about the ongoing scandal.

She had previously been enjoying some time away from the limelight – and the scandal surrounding the ITV show.

Holly returns to This Morning

Today saw Holly return to the show. She was joined by Josie Gibson. At the beginning of the show, Holly issued a statement regarding the scandal.

“Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil,” she confessed. She then said she was: “Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

She then continued, saying: “ou, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

Fans call for Holly to be axed

Viewers, however, were not happy with Holly’s statement. Many called for her to be axed.

“What a good friend she is! She needs to go. So disappointed in you @hollywills,” one fan wrote. “She can go,” another said.

“Holly should leave she is really selfish,calculating and heartless. All fake,” a third wrote. “Time for the fake Holly Willoughby to go. Let Josie take the helm. We’ve all had enough of you Holly.”

However, some fans showed their support. “Well done Holly, I’m proud of you and welcome back! I’ve missed your beautiful empathetic manner,” one fan said.

Eamonn Holmes predicts viewers won’t be seeing Holly Willoughby on This Morning again (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes predicted Holly wouldn’t return

Last week, amidst fierce backlash from viewers, former colleague Eamonn Holmes had predicted she wouldn’t be back.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see Holly back on the couch again,” he said.

“It’s not about protecting the young fella involved, it’s about brand protection with her, her company, and advertising deals which looks like she’s distancing herself to protect herself.”

Eamonn made the claims during a bombshell interview on GB News with Dan Wootton, in which he also claimed Holly’s friendship with Alison Hammond had only developed recently amid the developing crisis.

Since Schofield revealed he’d enjoyed an ‘unwise’ relationship with a much younger colleague on This Morning, viewers have turned on Holly – accusing her of knowing.

Others have accused her of throwing her former best friend and co-star under the bus by abandoning him as his career – and life – tumbled into freefall.

Holly hit back on Saturday evening with a statement claiming she had been lied to and learning the truth had been hurtful.

Fresh reports claim that, behind closed doors, she is utterly shattered – not least because her kids are now old enough to understand what’s been going on.

Holly Willoughby is said to be concerned about her kids amidst her This Morning future (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby worries for her kids over This Morning scandal

A source told Closer: “She was already devastated from the fallout with Phil and how everything transpired, so to now have the negative spotlight turned around on her is doubly heartbreaking, not to mention for her kids too.

“Holly’s children are older now and are at an age where they read things online and fully understand what’s going on.”

Further, Holly is allegedly worried about her kids “hearing things at school about their mum and being questioned by friends”.

The magazine’s source also claimed that Holly is prepared to “pull the plug” on presenting This Morning altogether “if it means protecting her family”.

