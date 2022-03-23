This Morning: Holly Willoughby returns as viewers have VERY mixed reaction

Holly Willoughby finally made her return to This Morning today after being forced to miss the show due to Covid.

The mum-of-three, 41, had tested positive for Covid and had to miss the show last week and for the past two days.

However, on Wednesday, Holly was back alongside Phillip Schofield and she was very happy.

Holly is back! (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby back on This Morning

Opening the show, Holly told Phil: “It’s so nice to be back. I feel like I’ve been gone forever.

“I’ve watched loads of you. I feel like you’ve been in my house with me the whole time.”

Phil asked: “How were you? Were you okay?”

Welcome back Holly! And oo-er Phillip 👀 pic.twitter.com/rhm6VAmua6 — This Morning (@thismorning) March 23, 2022

Holly revealed: “I had 48 hours of feeling really rubbish, in bed, head on the pillow, headache all that kind of stuff.

“And then after that you just felt like you had a bit of a cold, a bit rubbish but fine.

“I’m absolutely fine now. It’s just waiting for that line to go. Every morning, it’s like the worst advent calendar in the world!”

She added to Phil: “Now I’m back! It’s so nice to see you.”

Viewers were divided over Holly’s return (Credit: ITV)

Phil told her: “It’s nice to see you too.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers watching had a very mixed reaction to Holly being back though.

I feel like I’ve been gone forever.

Some weren’t impressed as one tweeted: “Annoying already, bring back Josie [Gibson].”

Another said: “@thismorning is there any point bringing Holly back, she’s barely been on the show this year so far.”

A third added: “Sad Josie isn’t on #ThisMorning.”

Josie replaced Holly on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, others were over the moon to have Holly back on the This Morning sofa.

One gushed: “Holly’s back finally! So so happy.”

Another wrote: “So glad Holly [is] back she’s been missed.”

One said on Holly’s Instagram: “So glad my favourite duo is back together, you’ve been missed.”

Holly was replaced by Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond over the past week.

Last week, Phil had revealed that Holly was ‘annoyed’ over having to miss the show.

He told viewers: “Holly obviously still got rona so sending her massive love.

“Texting her throughout the day and making sure she’s OK.

“She’s fine, just annoyed. Lots of love, get well soon.”

