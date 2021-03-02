This Morning star Holly Willoughby has showed her support to Prince Philip, after the royal left hospital on Monday (March 1).
During the ITV show today, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield discussed the Duke of Edinburgh being transferred to a different hospital.
After being treated in King Edward VII Hospital, the 99-year-old was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital yesterday.
This Morning: What did Holly Willoughby say?
At the time, Philip was shielded from journalists’ cameras by umbrellas.
Speaking about the scenes, Holly, 40, said: “I couldn’t help but just feel really sad, actually.
You would hope he would have privacy at that moment
“This was a moment where this really poorly gentleman is going into a hospital, doesn’t want to be seen. You would hope he would have privacy at that moment. Yet, he’s having to be shielded.”
Furthermore, she added: “Is there ever a moment to give people a little bit of space and privacy?
“I guess that’s what Harry and Meghan were talking about.”
Phillip nodded in agreement as Holly spoke next to him.
How did This Morning viewers react?
Meanwhile, viewers were quick to give their opinion.
Taking to Twitter, one said: “Holly finally understanding why Harry and Meghan left; the constant hounding and harassment of the British media #ThisMorning.”
In addition, a second wrote: “The nation’s thoughts are with HRH Prince Philip this morning.”
However, a third pointed out: “Wonder if Harry & Meghan have considered that the drama surrounding them is contributing to Prince Philip’s health issues. It’s certainly a possibility #ThisMorning.”
Prince Philip ‘transferred to another hospital’
Meanwhile, the Palace has issued a statement to confirm Philip is now being treated at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.
They said: “Prince Philip was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital…
“…where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection…
“…as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”
Furthermore, the Palace added that Philip “remains comfortable and responding to treatment”.
The Duke of Edinburgh was taken into hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure”.
