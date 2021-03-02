This Morning star Holly Willoughby has showed her support to Prince Philip, after the royal left hospital on Monday (March 1).

During the ITV show today, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield discussed the Duke of Edinburgh being transferred to a different hospital.

After being treated in King Edward VII Hospital, the 99-year-old was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital yesterday.

Holly Willoughby spoke about Prince Philip on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What did Holly Willoughby say?

At the time, Philip was shielded from journalists’ cameras by umbrellas.

Speaking about the scenes, Holly, 40, said: “I couldn’t help but just feel really sad, actually.

You would hope he would have privacy at that moment

“This was a moment where this really poorly gentleman is going into a hospital, doesn’t want to be seen. You would hope he would have privacy at that moment. Yet, he’s having to be shielded.”

Furthermore, she added: “Is there ever a moment to give people a little bit of space and privacy?

Prince Philip left hospital yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I guess that’s what Harry and Meghan were talking about.”

Phillip nodded in agreement as Holly spoke next to him.

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield surprise colleague

How did This Morning viewers react?

Meanwhile, viewers were quick to give their opinion.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Holly finally understanding why Harry and Meghan left; the constant hounding and harassment of the British media #ThisMorning.”

Holly finally understanding why Harry and Meghan left; the constant hounding and harassment of the British media #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 2, 2021

In addition, a second wrote: “The nation’s thoughts are with HRH Prince Philip this morning.”

However, a third pointed out: “Wonder if Harry & Meghan have considered that the drama surrounding them is contributing to Prince Philip’s health issues. It’s certainly a possibility #ThisMorning.”

Prince Philip ‘transferred to another hospital’

Meanwhile, the Palace has issued a statement to confirm Philip is now being treated at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

They said: “Prince Philip was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital…

Philip ‘remains comfortable’ in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“…where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection…

“…as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah: Couple ‘begged to delay airing’

Furthermore, the Palace added that Philip “remains comfortable and responding to treatment”.

The Duke of Edinburgh was taken into hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.