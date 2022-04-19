This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made their return to the show today.

The pair have been off the daytime show for the past two weeks as Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay have stood in for them.

However, as Holly and Phil made their return from Easter today, some viewers were begging for Josie and Vernon to come back!

Holly and Phil returned to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

As Holly and Phil opened the show today, some viewers weren’t so welcoming.

It wasn’t long until viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Holly and Phil being back.

Vernon and Josie hosted This Morning last week (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Bring back Vernon & Josie and even Alison & Dermot at least it’s a laugh when they’re on #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Can we have Josie, Vernon and Alison back please??? Can’t stand [Phil] and [Holly].”

A third tweeted: “Me realising Philip and Holly are back… Wish it was Vernon and Josie,” alongside a GIF of Monsters Inc character Boo crying.

Some fans were happy to have Phil and Holly back today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

However, others loved having Holly and Phil back on their screens after two weeks.

One gushed: “Yay! @Schofe and @hollywills are back! #ThisMorning.”

Another said: “Welcome back @hollywills @schofe it’s been too long!”

One told Holly on Instagram: “So glad you’re back. Don’t watch the stand ins.”

During the first week of Holly and Phil’s absence, viewers had Alison and Dermot hosting.

Last week, Josie and Vernon stood in for the pair until Alison and Dermot returned to present the Bank Holiday shows.

Following her hosting stint, Josie said on Instagram: “What a lovely 4 days on @thismorning!! I had such a scream and I’ve met some incredible people.

“I have learnt so much from our lovely guests. Thank you to @vernonkay for making me cry with laughter, your energy is magic.

“A big thank you to all the crew and production and to @bangingblowdry and @cfalbs for some serious Hollywood glamour!!”

