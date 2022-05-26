This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have revealed another break from the show.

On Thursday’s edition of the daytime programme, the duo spilled that they won’t be on next week.

During today’s Spin to Win segment, Holly reminded Phil that they weren’t hosting next week.

Phil and Holly are off on a break next week (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

After the first few viewers failed to pick up, Phil suggested Spin to Win would have to be rolled over to Monday.

However, Holly told him: “It’s not here on Monday. We’re not here. It’s got a week off.”

At the end of the segment, Phil told viewers: “Spin to Win will be taking a break for half-term so keep an eye out for it when it returns.”

When you realise it’s Friday tomorrow 😂✨ pic.twitter.com/BgyBendxDd — This Morning (@thismorning) May 26, 2022

Viewers weren’t impressed and shared their annoyance on Twitter.

One person tweeted: “Off again?!?! Hopefully Vernon [Kay] and Josie [Gibson]!”

Another said: “They’re always on flipping holiday.”

One commented: “Another week off why am I not surprised, so many holidays for working 2 hours a day.”

In addition, another wondered: “Where do you think Phil and Holly are going on holiday next week?”

This Morning fans weren’t impressed with Phil and Holly taking another break (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on ITV

Earlier this month, Holly took a week away from hosting duties as she presented ITV’s The Games.

Meanwhile, at the end of April, Holly and Phil were replaced over the bank holiday.

Holly and Phil’s time off next week coincides with the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier this week, the pair hosted live from Buckingham Palace to mark the upcoming celebrations.

As they entered the palace, Holly told viewers: “Hello and welcome to a very special edition of This Morning live from Buckingham Palace.”

The first hour of the show saw the pair discuss all things royal including Gok Wan talking about the Queen’s iconic fashion looks over the years and Phil Vickery taking viewers around the royal kitchens.

Some viewers insisted they were ‘switching off’ over the coverage.

However, others loved it as one said: “Oh my god I’m loving #ThisMorning today, love our amazing Queen.”

