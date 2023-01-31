Holly Willoughby in a spotted blouse
This Morning host Holly Willoughby evacuated from ITV studio amid ‘hairy situation’

She had her rollers in, too!

By Nancy Brown

This Morning host Holly Willoughby came a cropper in her rollers over the weekend while in rehearsals for Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.

The show’s creative director Dan Whiston revealed that the ITV studio it’s filmed in had to be evacuated.

And that meant the show’s cast and crew – including Holly – were forced to flee outside “half dressed” while safety checks were carried out.

Holly Willoughby and the DOI crew had to flee the ITV studios ‘half dressed’ after a fire alarm (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Holly Willoughby flees ITV studio

Speaking to The Sun, Dan revealed Holly and the gang were forced outside in the cold in the run up to the live episode over the weekend.

Holly still had rollers in her hair, he said, as the stars filed out of the building in a state of undress.

Rehearsals were interrupted. And, as a result, stars had to line up outside the studio until the coast was clear.

Show officials have confirmed the cause of the evacuation was some curling tongs.

Fire alarm triggers panic

Dan revealed: “Last weekend, the entire Dancing On Ice cast, production and crew had to evacuate the studio after a fire alarm went off.

Quite a few of us weren’t even fully dressed.

“Many of the celebrities, including Holly, had to brave the cold weather outside whilst safety checks were carried out.”

He added that after the alarm sounded, everyone “sped outside into the car park”.

“Quite a few of us weren’t even fully dressed, and Holly still had her hair rollers in. Luckily it turned out to be a false alarm triggered by some curling tongs. But you could say it was a bit of a hairy situation for a while.”

