This Morning host Holly Willoughby encouraged a caller to dump her boyfriend today over ‘flirty’ messages.

Today’s phone-in saw Deidre Sanders give advice to callers on their relationship dilemmas.

‘Sarah’ explained she has been with her partner for nearly a year and knew he had “a bit of a reputation” before they got together.

Holly encouraged ‘Sarah’ to get rid of her partner (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

‘Sarah’ said: “I had my doubts and I know I shouldn’t have looked but I went through his phone and in his deleted messages there was messages to loads of different, well a few girls.

“I know he was messaging girls asking for them to come round early on in our relationship.”

Deidre told her: “I’m all for giving people another chance if it’s a one-off but you telling us that actually he has repeatedly strayed or thought of straying or flirted on his phone.

Deidre offered advice to ‘Sarah’ (Credit: ITV)

“Is that what’s been happening?”

‘Sarah’ replied: “Yeah, the messages weren’t really chit chat. He was asking them to come round.”

Deidre said: “I hate to tell people to end a relationship but this is repeat behaviour on his part. It’s up to you.

“If you want to give him one more chance… I suspect it’s engraved behaviour with him.”

‘Sarah’ said: “I am thinking just to walk away. I just think I am worth a lot more than that.”

Viewers agreed with Holly and urged ‘Sarah’ to dump her partner (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say?

Holly replied: “I agree. That’s your instinct, go with it because that’s the right thing.

“Relationships are meant to make you feel safe and loved and everything you’ve just said, it doesn’t sound like it makes you feel good, it’s hurting.”

‘Sarah’ admitted: “I just feel like I’m upset all the time.”

Holly said: “Yeah, then don’t do it.”

Viewers watching agreed with Holly and told ‘Sarah’ to dump her partner.

One said on Twitter: “Sarah He’s an idiot, pack his stuff in a bin bag and throw them out the bedroom window.”

Another wrote: “Sarah cut your losses and find a man who’d respect you.”

A third added: “Don’t be a doormat Sarah.”

