Holly Willoughby was criticised by This Morning viewers after her interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock appeared on today’s episode (Monday March 29) to talk about the lifting of some restrictions across England.

However, it wasn’t long until viewers got a bee in their bonnets about the mum-of-two’s line of questioning – she specifically seemed to zero in on holidays abroad.

Holly questioned Mr Hancock about holidays (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say to Matt Hancock on This Morning?

Mr Hancock explained what the new rules were and said that travelling to see family and friends across England was now allowed.

However, he said that international travel was still “difficult”.

Despite Mr Hancock’s comments, Holly repeatedly asked him about holidays abroad.

“Have you booked flights anywhere? Have you got some on hold just in case?” she asked.

“No I am going on holiday in the UK,” he replied.

But then Holly asked again: “Even if it opens up? Won’t you just want to get away and just put your feet in the sand?”

“No, I love this country. I have had my holiday booked since we took it last year,” Mr Hancock said.

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long until viewers noticed the trend.

One said: “Phil and Holly’s obsession with holidays is actually pretty insulting now #thisMorning.”

Another said: “Don’t you think we should be focusing solely on stopping people dying rather than going on a holiday abroad?

Don’t you think we should be focusing solely on stopping people dying rather than going on a holiday abroad?

“Just wanting to ‘get out’ is quite a selfish way to look at this in my opinion, focus on helping people and helping the NHS @thismorning #thismorning.”

Another wrote: “Holly we can’t all afford to go abroad on holiday. We have beautiful beaches in this country.

“Don’t be a snob #thismorning.”

Mr Hancock explained the new rules (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others praised Holly and Phil’s interview with Mr Hancock.

One said: “What a lovely Interview with Matt Hancock. No interrupting him. No shouting at him. Just a lovely relaxed conversation.”

Another wrote: “Why do Holly, Phil and Matt Hancock look like three best friends catching up over a bottle of wine.”

What opens up today?

Today marks the day that some restrictions in England have been lifted.

From today, the ‘rule of six’ applies to social distancing and meeting people outside of people’s households.

Outdoor sports are now permitted, with facilities like football pitches, tennis courts, golf courses and outdoor swimming pools now all open.

The next stage of the lifting of restrictions happens April 12.

