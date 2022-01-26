This Morning host Holly Willoughby has defended crying on the show during real-life story segments.

The presenter, 40, is known for not being afraid to show her emotions during upsetting segments on the daytime programme.

Holly admitted she struggled to hide her emotions when she first joined This Morning and felt like she “had to control it”.

Holly isn’t afraid to show her emotions on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say about This Morning?

Opening up to Grazia magazine, the mum-of-three said: “Empathy is a lovely thing. My daughter has it. She’s amazing. You can put her in any situation.

“I had to control it, in a way. ­Sometimes I can find myself in situations where I’ve really absorbed the energy of what’s going on, I can feel it so much that I start to feel like it’s happening to me.”

Holly added that she would “empathise so much that the emotion would be rising up” in her and she’d begin crying.

Holly said she had to “control” her emotions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She admitted it took her a “really long time” to feel comfortable with letting her emotions out.

Defending her emotional side, the star said: “People were saying, ‘I’m watching this and I’m crying with you.’ If I was at home watching this, I’d be crying too. We’re all real people. With real emotions.”

Holly’s emotional side on the programme is probably why she’s gained such a loyal fan base.

The presenter joined the show back in 2009 and has co-hosted with Phillip Schofield since.

Holly and Phil have gained a huge fan base thanks to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The pair have become one of the nation’s favourite TV duos thanks to their laughing fits, cheeky on-air blunders and close friendship.

However, they have faced rumours of a rift and were quick to shut them down.

Back in 2020, Phil insisted there was no truth to the claims and said Holly supported him when he came out as gay.

Holly also addressed her relationship with Phil to Grazia.

She said that hosting two and a half hours of TV each day can only be done “with a friend”.

The pair also host Dancing On Ice together.

