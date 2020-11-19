This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been replaced on the show again today as Davina McCall stepped in.

On Wednesday’s programme (November 18), Alison Hammond filled in for Holly on the show as she took a day off.

However, on Thursday, Phillip Schofield explained to viewers that Holly’s enjoying a day off.

Davina McCall filled in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Where is Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Davina said: “Hello and welcome to your Thursday’s This Morning!”

In addition, Phil told viewers: “Holly’s having a day off, she’ll be back on Monday.”

Holly Willoughby is enjoying a day off (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say?

Meanwhile, some fans expressed their concerns for Holly.

One person said: “Where’s Holly? Is she OK?”

In addition, another wrote: “No @hollywills again after being told she is having a day off? Really hope she is okay!”

After that, another tweeted: “No Holly again. They said she was ‘having a day off’ yesterday. Now I’m worried.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Alison confirmed she would be filling in for Holly on yesterday’s programme.

Welcoming the viewers to the show, Alison said: “I’m standing in for Holly who’s having a well deserved break today.”

Viewers loved seeing Alison host the show.

One person said on Twitter: “Love seeing Alison presenting! I will be watching more now.”

In addition, another gushed: “I love seeing Alison presenting alongside Phillip. She rocks.”

Alison Hammond replaced Holly on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “I think Alison is officially the best Holly replacement. Nevertheless I still missed her on today’s show.”

Another said: “Loving @AlisonHammond on #ThisMorning today!!

“This woman is incredible and always makes me laugh. As much as I miss Holly today, Alison is a great replacement.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

