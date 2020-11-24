Holly Willoughby called Nigella Lawson’s poached egg on a pizza recipe “something that’s come out from the bottom of a bin” on today’s This Morning (Tuesday, November 24).

TV fave Holly, 39, responded to a social media snap TV chef Nigella Lawson posted over the weekend.

Why did Holly Willoughby take down Nigella’s recipe on This Morning?

Nigella, 60, posted the divisive image on Instagram.

It showed a slice of leftover pizza with a broken poached egg on top.

She captioned the image: “Now this is what I call a breakfast.

“Leftover pizza from my Friday night order, reheated and topped with a poached egg and a splodge of chilli crisp.”

The panel did not like Nigella’s breakfast (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say on This Morning?

Holly, This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and guests discussed the concept.

“This week she has divided food fans again by suggesting breakfast of an egg on top of a leftover pizza,” Holly began.

Nigella’s Instagram post then appeared onscreen, which the panel – including Gyles Brandreth and Vanessa Feltz – discussed.

“[You] get your pizza from the delivery, you wait for it to go cold and then you pop an egg on it,” Holly said.

Phil replied: “It looks like something that’s just been run over by a car.”

Holly then joked: “It looks like something that’s come out of the bottom of a bin., I think.”

Holly returned to our screens this week (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s back this week

This Morning welcomed back Holly after she took some time off last week.

She revealed that two of her children were unwell and had COVID symptoms.

In an Instagram post, she thanked fans for their support and best wishes.

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them,” she said.

“Thankfully all tests come back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

