This Morning viewers are convinced Holly Willoughby has cut her hair shorter.

The 40-year-old host looked incredible as she presented the ITV programme earlier today (March 25).

But it seems Holly’s immaculate hair appeared to puzzle some fans.

This Morning viewers are convinced Holly Willoughby has done something to her hair (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: What did viewers say about Holly Willoughby?

Ahead of the show, the star tweeted: “Mooooooorning Thursday! How are you today?

“See you on @thismorning at 10am for hot cross bun ice cream sandwiches, sex toys and Miriam Margolyes! … standard!”

Read more: This Morning: ITV show to face Ofcom investigation over horse milking segment?

And while the presenter appeared to look the same, some fans were left questioning her hair.

One asked: “How can you get your hair cut when I’ve been waiting months to get mine done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A second wrote: “Who is cutting Holly’s hair?”

In addition, a third shared: “Holly’s definitely had her hair cut. How come? #ThisMorning.”

Who is cutting Holly’s hair?

Meanwhile, others wondered if Holly had coloured her locks.

One wrote: “You looked fabulous today Holly. Your hair looked amazing. New colour?”

Maybe Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin is behind her shorter ‘do?

ED! has approached Holly’s rep for comment.

@thismorning Holly’s hair start of lockdown three and Holly’s hair now ..how did you manage a haircut when others can’t? pic.twitter.com/48SnrZPdlO — Sarah (@Islandsofdreams) March 25, 2021

Holly’s new TV role

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Holly was offered a guest role in Midsomer Murders last week.

At the time, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix.

Read more: Holly Willoughby admits real reason she doesn’t share pictures of kids’ faces

During the interview, Neil said: “We’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.

She appeared alongside co-host Phillip (Credit: ITV)

“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”

Holly looked stunned as she excitedly replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”

She added: “I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.