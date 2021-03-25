This Morning viewers are convinced Holly Willoughby has cut her hair shorter.
The 40-year-old host looked incredible as she presented the ITV programme earlier today (March 25).
But it seems Holly’s immaculate hair appeared to puzzle some fans.
This Morning: What did viewers say about Holly Willoughby?
Ahead of the show, the star tweeted: “Mooooooorning Thursday! How are you today?
“See you on @thismorning at 10am for hot cross bun ice cream sandwiches, sex toys and Miriam Margolyes! … standard!”
And while the presenter appeared to look the same, some fans were left questioning her hair.
One asked: “How can you get your hair cut when I’ve been waiting months to get mine done.”
A second wrote: “Who is cutting Holly’s hair?”
In addition, a third shared: “Holly’s definitely had her hair cut. How come? #ThisMorning.”
Who is cutting Holly’s hair?
Meanwhile, others wondered if Holly had coloured her locks.
One wrote: “You looked fabulous today Holly. Your hair looked amazing. New colour?”
Maybe Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin is behind her shorter ‘do?
ED! has approached Holly’s rep for comment.
@thismorning Holly’s hair start of lockdown three and Holly’s hair now ..how did you manage a haircut when others can’t? pic.twitter.com/48SnrZPdlO
— Sarah (@Islandsofdreams) March 25, 2021
Holly’s new TV role
Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Holly was offered a guest role in Midsomer Murders last week.
At the time, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix.
During the interview, Neil said: “We’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.
“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.
“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”
Holly looked stunned as she excitedly replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”
She added: “I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”
