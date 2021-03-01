This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left their colleague in tears today with a birthday surprise.
On Monday’s programme, the duo paid tribute to the show‘s green room host Fleur after she celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday.
Phil told viewers: “St David’s Day isn’t the only special occasion we’re celebrating this morning.
What did Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield say on This Morning?
“Yesterday, one of our This Morning family celebrated a big birthday!”
Holly exclaimed: “It’s green room host Fleur! Happy birthday!”
Phil added: “You have no idea how hard it’s been for us not to wish you on purpose happy birthday today so we didn’t spoil the surprise.”
Holly admitted: “We felt terrible ignoring you.”
When asked what age she turned on Sunday, Fleur quipped: “21!”
Phil told viewers: “She’s got another big occasion coming up, this June marks her 10th year working as our green room host.”
Holly asked: “Do you remember your first day?”
Fleur said: “It was nerve-wracking but it’s all good now. I’ve loved it, every minute of it.”
Phil told viewers: “If you watch This Morning a lot, you’ve probably seen Fleur before. When she’s not making teas and coffees, she’s partial to the odd on-screen cameo.
“So we thought we’d embarrass her by showing some of them.”
They showed one moment when Fleur was “roped in” to be a model for one of the show’s beauty segments.
Another moment saw Fleur clean up after a pony pooed on the show’s set.
Holly and Phil’s surprise for Fleur
Phil said: “Well as it’s her 50th birthday, we thought we would give her another cameo role, her biggest yet.
“We’ve made her her own 50th birthday corner with a birthday cake.”
Is that a tear?! She just wiped tears!
Fleur then sat on a red throne as she was surrounded by birthday balloons.
As Fleur looked overwhelmed by the surprise, Holly said: “I can’t tell whether this is the best or worst birthday present you’ve ever had.”
Fleur replied: “It’s good.”
As Fleur wiped away a tear, Phil said: “Is that a tear?! She just wiped tears!”
Holly said: “Aww Fleur! That’s so sweet.”
