This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left their colleague in tears today with a birthday surprise.

On Monday’s programme, the duo paid tribute to the show‘s green room host Fleur after she celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday.

Phil told viewers: “St David’s Day isn’t the only special occasion we’re celebrating this morning.

Holly and Phil surprised Fleur on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield say on This Morning?

“Yesterday, one of our This Morning family celebrated a big birthday!”

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance: Phillip Schofield suggests star needed show to ‘help’ finances

Holly exclaimed: “It’s green room host Fleur! Happy birthday!”

Phil added: “You have no idea how hard it’s been for us not to wish you on purpose happy birthday today so we didn’t spoil the surprise.”

Fleur turned 50 on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Holly admitted: “We felt terrible ignoring you.”

When asked what age she turned on Sunday, Fleur quipped: “21!”

Phil told viewers: “She’s got another big occasion coming up, this June marks her 10th year working as our green room host.”

Holly asked: “Do you remember your first day?”

Fleur said: “It was nerve-wracking but it’s all good now. I’ve loved it, every minute of it.”

Holly and Phil paid tribute to Fleur, who will mark 10 years on the show in June (Credit: ITV)

Phil told viewers: “If you watch This Morning a lot, you’ve probably seen Fleur before. When she’s not making teas and coffees, she’s partial to the odd on-screen cameo.

“So we thought we’d embarrass her by showing some of them.”

They showed one moment when Fleur was “roped in” to be a model for one of the show’s beauty segments.

Another moment saw Fleur clean up after a pony pooed on the show’s set.

Fleur was surprised with balloons, a throne and a birthday cake (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil’s surprise for Fleur

Phil said: “Well as it’s her 50th birthday, we thought we would give her another cameo role, her biggest yet.

“We’ve made her her own 50th birthday corner with a birthday cake.”

Is that a tear?! She just wiped tears!

Fleur then sat on a red throne as she was surrounded by birthday balloons.

As Fleur looked overwhelmed by the surprise, Holly said: “I can’t tell whether this is the best or worst birthday present you’ve ever had.”

Fleur replied: “It’s good.”

Fleur became emotional over the surprise (Credit: ITV)

As Fleur wiped away a tear, Phil said: “Is that a tear?! She just wiped tears!”

Read more: Holly Willoughby outfit today: This Morning host disappoints fans with expensive blouse

Holly said: “Aww Fleur! That’s so sweet.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.