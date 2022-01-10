Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have returned to This Morning following a lengthy break over Christmas.

The presenting duo kicked off their first show of 2022 on the programme today (January 10).

However, Holly and Phillip received a mixed response from viewers at home.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return

Opening the show today, Holly said: “Hello, good morning and welcome to your Monday’s This Morning, we are back!”

Phillip told his co-star: “How lovely to see you!”

Holly added: “Oh, we missed you, hope you’re alright, hope you’ve had a lovely Christmas and all that sort of thing!”

Read more: Holly Willoughby taking leave of absence from This Morning beginning later this month

Phillip went on: “Anyway it’s very lovely to see you, here we go, brand new year for us, obviously you can see they were all back last week doing an amazing job.

“But we’re back, we did actually say before had not 100 per cent sure we can remember how to do it but here we go!”

However, viewers appeared divided as Holly and Phillip returned to the studio.

Holly is back on screens following a break over Christmas (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers respond?

Some called for Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to host after stepping in last week.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “The pure disappointment that it’s not Alison and Dermot all week on This Morning again.”

Another agreed: “New year should mean a change of presenters definitely.”

New year should mean a change of presenters

In addition, a third pointed out that Holly was soon to take another break from the show.

They tweeted: “@ITV Holly is off again on 17th January to make more money with the BBC but the greedy woman should not be paid by ITV. She & Philip just taken 4 weeks off. She held ITV to ransom. Philip very greedy making ads. Public are furious.”

The user then demanded: “Make Alison & Dermot permanent.”

https://twitter.com/cvadcock/status/1480478402993958913

New year should mean a change of presenters definitely. — Iknowwhomyfriendsare (@Iknowwhomyfrie1) January 10, 2022

Back to self righteous bores — Donna HogAn (@hogandonna702) January 10, 2022

#thismorning @ITV Holly is off again on 17th January to make more money with the BBC but the greedy woman should not be paid by ITV. She & Philip just taken 4 weeks off. She held ITV to ransom. Philip very greedy making ads. Public are furious. Make Alison & Dermont permanent — clarissa (@shabina8) January 10, 2022

https://twitter.com/heyimhans/status/1480479450211004418

Soooo happy to have Phil and Holly back #thismorning — Michelle Boudin (@ShellXxB) January 10, 2022

So pleased you are back I now have a great programme to watch in the mornings. Thank you — Suzanne Davey (@trixiesuzyjsy1) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, others were just unimpressed by Holly and Phillip’s return.

One said: “Nice of Holly & Phil to turn up!! #ThisMorning.”

A second wrote: “Note to Holly & Smug. We know you seen each other over the holidays so please DON’T give us a 5 min chatting to each other telling the other what happened & what you did. Newsflash: we don’t give a flying [bleep].”

Read more: Holly Willoughby sparks debate among Saturday Kitchen viewers as she reveals unlikely snack

A third added: “Back to self righteous bores.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “#ThisMorning Smug & squeak show back.”

But many This Morning viewers were thrilled to have them back on screen.

Viewers want Alison and Dermot back on screens (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip thrill viewers on return

“Soooo happy to have Phil and Holly back”, one tweeted.

Another thrilled fan said: “Have missed these two!! Welcome back and happy new year.”

A third wrote: “Phil & Holly are back!! #ThisMorning.”

A fourth tweeted: “So pleased you are back I now have a great programme to watch in the mornings. Thank you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.