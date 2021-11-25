This Morning fans were left in hysterics earlier today (Thursday 25 November) when two ice sculptures of hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were unveiled.

The chilly statues were created by sculptor Jamie Hamilton who joined Holly and Phillip in the studio.

Holly, 40, asked Jamie how long it took him to make the models.

Fans weren’t convinced with the creations (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ice sculptures

He replied: “Each one takes about two days, and that’s a process of researching it, sketching and then after that doing the sculpting itself.”

Phillip then asked the artist how long it would take for his creations to melt.

Jamie said: “Surface details melt off in about two or three hours, but actually for that to melt away to nothing, 24 hours or more.”

But while Holly and Phillip seemed impressed by their icy likenesses, viewers were not so impressed.

They took to Twitter to point out that the ice sculptures would be better suited to Halloween than Christmas.

This Morning viewers were in hysterics on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

And it was poor Holly who seemed to come off slightly worse.

“OMG…. just seen an ice sculpture of Holly Willoughby…. this is something you would see at Halloween!!” tweeted one shocked fan.

Another said: “My God those ice sculptures, I was in tears, especially Holly’s.”

A third posted: “Holly’s ice sculpture is incredible…” along with a photo of the demon child from The Exorcist.

Someone else quipped: “When you order your ice sculpture from wish.com.”

Holly’s ice model was labelled “stuff of nightmares”

“The pics of Ice Holly are getting closer and closer and it’s starting to scare me,” another watcher said.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Ice sculpted Holly Willoughby is the stuff of nightmares. I don’t believe for one second she was happy with that!”

#ThisMorning

Phil and Holly Willoughby managed to keep their real faces straight for once as they were presented with the incredible recreations on This Morning.

Jamie Hamilton is the artist (Credit: ITV)

Phillip said: “Created by the fantastic team whose work is currently on display at the Ice Kingdom in Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.”

