Holly Willoughby ‘vows to speak up for Alison Hammond following unnecessary backlash’ amid ‘secret pact’

Holly Willoughby has reportedly vowed to speak up for fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond following “unnecessary” backlash after her theatre remarks.

The 48-year-old telly legend caused uproar after comments she made on an episode of the hit ITV show. So much so that the remark was also allegedly slapped with several Ofcom complaints.

But now Alison’s fellow showbiz pal Holly is apparently “infuriated” by the backlash Alison has received, and has “vowed to stand by her”.

Holly is apparently supporting Alison following the backlash (Credit: ITV)

Alison under fire for comments on This Morning

Alison’s comments came following the news that a theatre in Manchester had stopped audiences from singing along to Whitney Houston’s songs during The Bodyguard musical.

During the debate, Alison said: “I’d be devastated! I wouldn’t even go to that production now.” Vanessa then said: “Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical is singing along to all the bits you know? Isn’t that what everybody does? And very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?” However, her remark didn’t sit right with some people who were left fuming.

They have a secret pact to speak up for each other.

But apparently Holly Willoughby, who is also a regular presenter on This Morning, thinks the uproar is “unnecessary”.

Alison faced criticism for her theatre comments recently (Credit: ITV)

This Morning stars Alison and Holly have ‘secret pact’

Speaking to Closer, a source alleged: “Holly’s infuriated by the unnecessary onslaught Alison has received by simply voicing her comments over being able to enjoy herself at a live show – something everyone has done.

“She feels extremely protective of her. Especially in light of what she’s been through personally over the last few weeks. And has vowed to stand by her in a bid to help her fight back.” The insider went on to claim: “They have a secret pact to speak up for each other. And Holly will ensure she doesn’t become a target for any more backlash from the haters.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Alison Hammond’s statement

Alison herself addressed her recent comments as well as an incident at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. In response to the public outcry, Alison later issued an apology. She told fans on Twitter and Instagram that she was “truly sorry” about her comments.

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘dealt huge blow alongside This Morning regular’ following stint on show

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.