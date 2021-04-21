Holly Willoughby is currently on a break from hosting duties on This Morning – and fans believe they know why.

The 40-year-old presenter recently revealed she’s working on an “exciting project” while on a break from the ITV programme.

Instead, Holly has been replaced by Rochelle Humes on the show.

Holly Willoughby has taken a break from This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This Morning: What did Holly Willoughby share?

Sharing the cryptic post on Sunday, Holly wrote: “Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester…

“Working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all… thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm.”

However, some fans believe Holly is actually filming a guest role on Midsomer Murders.

Would it be Midsomer?

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Would it be Midsomer?”

A second shared: “Thinking could it be Midsomer Murders. I remember them asking you to join them on the drama and they would see what they could arrange.

“This was a few weeks ago when you and Phil [Schofield] were chatting to a couple cast members one morning on your show. Good luck whatever it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Read more: Holly Willoughby declares ‘sun’s out, legs out’ as she poses on Instagram in tiny shorts

A third agreed: “That’s my guess too!”

A fourth commented: “Checking your script out for Midsomer Murders maybe?”

On Twitter, another guessed: “Holly are you having a secret adventure? One thinks there maybe some skullduggery afoot #MidsomerMurders.”

When was Holly offered the role?

It wouldn’t be completely out of the question, after Holly agreed to take part in the ITV drama last month.

At the time, the host was interviewing two of the drama’s stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix on This Morning.

Neil said: “We’ve all had a big talk about who we want to appear and we’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

Holly spoke to Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.

“Holly, please, I am emboldened to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders. What do you think?”

Holly replied: “That’s amazing! Yes! Of course. I’ve seen every single episode.”

Read more: This Morning today: ‘Animal hunter’ sparks heated debate

Turning to Phillip Schofield, she asked, “Are you serious” to which Phil said: “Yeah.”

Holly added: “Aw guys! I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”

Nick added: “We could kill you or you could be a murderer or something.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.