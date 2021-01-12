This Morning: Holly Willoughby hugs a tree and admits it ‘feels lovely to hug anything right now’

This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked delighted as she hugged a tree on Monday’s show (January 11).

The 39-year-old presenter wrapped her arms around its trunk and posted a picture of the grounding moment to Instagram.

What happened on This Morning?

During the show, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were taught how to “hug a tree” by Jim Tubbs Galley.

The TV duo were joined by the nature lover, who educated viewers on the art of tree hugging.

It just feels lovely to hug anything right now.

Furthermore, Jim explained the process was the “key to helping the spirit of loneliness” as Holly and Phil demonstrated in the studio.

Holly said: “I love a tree; they are solid structures, their roots go into the ground. They have been around forever so must hold a lot of energy.”

In a clear nod to the current social distancing rules, Holly added: “It just feels lovely to hug anything right now.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spent the morning hugging trees (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Following the show, Holly took to social media to share a shot of herself during the segment.

The Dancing On Ice host captioned the photo: “This felt nice today.”

Her followers were quick to agree, with many pointing out the healing properties that tree hugging can have.

“So true Holly, you’ll feel the true benefits hugging a real tree and the children can join in too. Your energy connecting with the earth’s energies provided such a beautiful sense of feeling,” said one.

“Next best thing to a real hug,” said another.

Another added: “Think I may hug a tree tomorrow!”

A fourth added: “I saw this and it made me smile because you looked super happy which is great in these tricky times.”

Holly’s post came hours after she posted a photo of herself meditating to Instagram.

Fans loved her tree hugging experience (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil spark a pizza debate

Later on in the show, the pair left fans divided over the best way to eat pizza.

As James Martin cooked up homemade pizzas in the kitchen, viewers were shocked to see Holly and Phil tuck into them using a knife and fork.

One person said on Twitter: “Schofield and Willoughby eating pizza with a knife and fork…”

Another wrote: “Eat a pizza with a knife and fork!!” followed by angry face emojis.

