This Morning viewers distracted by Holly Willoughby’s appearance

This Morning viewers were left distracted by Holly Willoughby‘s appearance on today’s show (Thursday, June 8).

Today marks the star’s final show of her first week hosting since Phillip dramatically exit the programme last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby distracts This Morning viewers

Today saw Holly take to Instagram to share today’s outfit with her followers. In a snap for her 8.3 million followers to see, Holly showed off what she’s wearing on today’s show.

The 42-year-old was wearing a pink dress from Mercy Delta. The silk Penrose Longwing Rose Dress isn’t out yet, but will set you back by £435 when it does become available!

“Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning with the lovely @craigadoyle …,” Holly captioned the post.

“@mrmartincompston talks @socceraid and @wrighty_ joins us with his whole family,” she then added.

Holly’s dress distracted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans distracted by Holly Willoughby’s dress on This Morning

However, fans were left distracted by Holly’s dress on today’s show.

“Fancy dress This Morning and Holly has come as raspberry ripple ice cream,” one viewer tweeted. “If only I had £450 for this dress lol,” another then said.

“Love this dress,” a third then wrote. “Love the dress. Beautiful,” a third fan then gushed. “Love the dress you look stunning,” another complimented the star.

“Wow U look so amazing as always Holly.Love the dress really suits u & love the high heels really goes with the dress & U look so happy,” a fifth said.

James made a shock a accusation (Credit: Channel 5)

Holly hit with fresh accusation

Today (Thursday, June 8) also saw Holly hit with a fresh accusation regarding the Phillip Schofield affair scandal.

During today’s edition of the Jeremy Vine Show, James Haskell accused Holly of knowing about Phillip’s affair, despite her claims otherwise.

Speaking about Holly’s statement, he said: “Utter nonsense. She [Holly] asked: ‘Are you ok?’ A bloke off the TV cheated on his wife, I think I’ll survive, I think I’ll live. This is 2023 in a nutshell.

“Everyone tripping over themselves to excavate themselves from any sort of drama, its pretence, its fabrication. I just think it’s appalling.”

He then accused Holly of knowing about Phillip’s affair. “I knew about this years ago, of course, she [Holly] knows. Everybody knows,” he said.

Read more: Amanda Holden breaks her silence as ‘shock details’ of Holly Willoughby feud ’emerge’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.