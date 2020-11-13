This Morning: Guest hits out at ‘bizarre’ experience on show after being ‘confronted’ by Phillip Schofield

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been accused of “confronting” a guest on yesterday’s programme (Thursday November 12).

Political journalist Andrew Neil tweeted that he felt “confronted” during the chat about Extinction Rebellion’s protest on Remembrance Day.

Mr Neil joined Phillip, Holly Willoughby and journalist Beverley Turner to discuss the group’s controversial protest at the Cenotaph earlier in the week.

Bizarre experience on @thismorning on ITV today. Asked about extinction rebellion’s protest on Remembrance Day I said it was totally inappropriate. To be confronted by Philip Schofield asking – so are you a climate change denier? — Andrew Neil (@afneil) November 12, 2020

What did Andrew Neil tweet about Phillip Schofield after his This Morning appearance?

The 71-year-old journalist took to Twitter to document his experience on the show.

He said: “Bizarre experience on @thismorning on ITV today.

“Asked about extinction rebellion’s protest on Remembrance Day I said it was totally inappropriate.

“To be confronted by Philip Schofield asking – so are you a climate change denier?”

He continued in a subtweet: “I replied that climate change was real and needed to be confronted.

“But that did not mean siding with the nonsense scaremongering of extinction rebellion.

“It’s clear how even the mainstream media would like to close down debate by stigmatising even the slightest questioning.”

Andrew thought the This Morning interview was confrontational (Credit: ITV)

How did Andrew’s followers react?

Many of Mr Neil’s followers defended him.

One tweeted: “Phillip Schofield is a nice person and a talented presenter. But he should learn when to shut up and keep his opinions to himself.”

He should learn when to shut up and keep his opinions to himself.

Another wrote: “I noticed he jumped in when you started to say that a lot of what XR say is exaggerated.

“Before you got to the end of that sentence, he immediately went down the ‘climate change denier’ road.”

Extinction Rebellion protested at the Cenotaph (Credit: ITV)

Some of Mr Neil’s followers disagreed.

“What was inappropriate about it? It seemed pretty respectful to me,” one wrote.

Another said: “Philip Schofield is a tough interviewer.

“He managed to get [Jeremy] Corbyn to apologise for antisemitism in his party, which he refused to do when you interviewed him. That was bizarre!”

