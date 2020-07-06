This Morning guest claims people are suffering because they can't get beauty treatments

Viewers of This Morning did not have a lot of time for people complaining on the show about beauty salons still being shut.

Pubs and hairdressers opened this weekend - but beauty salons remain closed.

Some had hoped they would also open on July 4.

Holly and Phil addressed the issue of beauty salons on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Livelihoods threatened

Facialist Teresa Tarmey was on the ITV show, along with salon owner Lindsey Nesbitt.

They said they had been led to believe salons would open on July 4.

Teresa said she had booked people back in for July - only to discover the government had changed their mind.

She added they had to cancel all the appointments.

Meanwhile, Teresa has been forced to close one of her salons.

"It's coming to crunch time now," Teresa said, regarding the financial situation of many salon owners.

Beauty therapists Teresa Tarmey and Lindsey Nesbitt were on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield added that the beauty industry is worth £2.4 billion to the UK economy.

No timetable

Both therapists said they had not had any indication from the government when they might be able to open.

"It's impacting a lot on people's mental health and confidence because of the way their appearance is," said Lindsey, who has a salon in North Shields.

"I've had several messages over the past six weeks especially from people saying they are not feeling themselves.

"Maybe their husband hasn't seen them without the treatments."

Lindsey said some people were struggling without being able to get their usual beauty treatments (Credit: ITV)

No sympathy

But a lot of viewers did not think the topic should be taken that seriously.

One tweeted: #ThisMorning hang on...." their husband hasnt seen them without treatment" sorry but your marriage needs some serious questions asked if he cant cope seeing u without fake eyebrows etc etc..."

Another said: "I'm sorry but you really do need to get a grip if you're mental health is being affected by not being able to have you're hair and nails done #ThisMorning"

And when Schofe referred to the fact that dentists are now open, another was scathing.

"Really @Schofe you are comparing beauty salons to dental practices? Oh dear. #thismorning"

Social connection

But not everyone was unsympathetic to those who are missing their facials and fake nails.

Another viewer wrote: "I think for some people these things offer quite a lot of social support/connection. So it's not even the hair/nails, but more what else is gained from having those things done."

