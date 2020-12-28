A pensioner who appeared on This Morning to defend her relationship with her younger Egyptian lover has healed a rift with her family.

Iris Jones, 81, shot to fame earlier this year when she discussed her bedroom antics with Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 36, in great detail on the daytime show.

In November, she appeared on the programme again to reveal she and Mohamed had married.

However, she said she had been getting “the silent treatment” from her family.

Mohamed and Iris revealed they had married on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning guest Iris Jones say?

However, now Iris has revealed she spent Christmas with her son Stephen, his wife and her step-children.

She also said her boys Stephen and Darren are “now accepting” of her relationship with Mohamed.

Iris told the Mirror: “My boys are now accepting of the fact that this is genuine. We genuinely love one another.”

Speaking ahead of Christmas, she added: “I will be spending Christmas with Stephen, his wife and my step-children.

Iris didn’t spend Christmas with Mohamed (Credit: ITV)

“But I will still be wearing a mask and not touching any surfaces. I don’t want to be on my own.”

Iris spent three months with Mohamed in Egypt before returning to the UK earlier this month.

During their joint appearance on This Morning last month, Iris said she and Mohamed are hoping he will be able to get a visa to come to the UK.

Iris said: “If Boris Johnson is listening, do your best and get the whip out and get Mohamed a visa for the UK.

“He would be an asset for the country, he’s a qualified engineer and would be good for the economy.”

Iris rose to fame on This Morning earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What else did Iris say on This Morning?

Iris also spoke about her family at the time, saying she would get in touch with them when she returned to England.

My boys are now accepting of the fact that this is genuine.

She said: “I’ll probably get in touch with them when I’m about to return to England on the 11th of December.

“I need to know how they feel about Mohamed. He is wonderful, he really is wonderful. We love one another and that’s all that matters.”

How did Iris become a favourite on This Morning?

Back in January, Iris left presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield stunned when she went into detail about her sex life with Mohamed.

When asked about their first night together, Iris admitted: “The first night, pretty rough. It was rough,” as she laughed.

She continued: “Nobody had been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.

“Can I say what we used? A whole tube of KY Jelly. Thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day,” as the hosts burst into laughter.

