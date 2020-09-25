Gok Wan on This Morning
TV

This Morning: Gok Wan ‘flirts’ with Eamonn Holmes in cooking segment

The ITV star's had a playful exchange on Friday's show

By Joshua Haigh
This Morning star Gok Wan jokingly flirted with Eamonn Holmes, all right under Ruth Langsford’s nose!

The How To Look Good Naked presenter appeared on the ITV show to cook up a storm for viewers.

However, the star seemed to be interested in chatting with one of his co-stars.

Gok Wan on This Morning
Gok Wan made a playful remark on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Gok Wan gets cheeky on This Morning

“With it being Friday I like a bit of a takeaway,” said Eamonn.

“I like seeing Gok in the kitchen because it always smells so lovely. What’s it going to be?”

Gok said: “I’m going to do my take on Indonesian fried rice with chicken, prawn and a fried egg on top.”

Eamonn asked: “That’s a meal in itself then?”

Gok replied: “It’s a Friday night feast. I imagine with your blanket and the open fire and a big fried egg on your lap.”

Realising Gok made a cheeky innuendo, Ruth interjected: “He’ll be happy as Larry.”

The fashion expert then laughed, saying: “I can’t help it but I always flirt with Eamonn. I don’t know what happens.”

“I don’t mind though funnily. It’s alright with me,” teased Ruth.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
Ruth couldn’t stop giggling (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn fears getting the axe

Eamonn and Ruth apparently fear “being axed” as a result of ITV’s diversity drive.

It’s been reported that the husband and wife team may be the “highest-profile casualties” of ITV boss Martin Frizell’s shake-up plans.

Eamonn and Ruth, both 60, hosted the show all summer in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence.

However, it seems the couple’s fate rests in the hands of “internal research” which is reportedly underway.

Eamonn and Ruth This Morning
The duo reportedly worried about getting axed (Credit: ITV)

So who could replace Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning?

Rochelle Humes, 31, and Ore Oduba, 34 – who also presented This Morning over the summer – have been mooted as possible replacements.

A TV source told The Sun about the couple’s fears.

Read more: EastEnders: Will evil Gray get found out? Soap boss reveals all

“Eamonn and Ruth are incredibly popular with viewers and loved across the board. No one wants to see them go. The show’s execs have some very tricky decisions,” the source said.

Eamonn apparently fears he is “too pale, stale and male” and “not in line with the youth drive broadcasters are after”.

It’s been reported that one possibility is to keep Eamonn and Ruth on as regular holiday cover but drop them from their regular Friday slot.

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

