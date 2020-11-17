This Morning chef Gino D’Acampo got a telling off from Holly Willoughby for flirting with her mum on today’s episode of the show (Tuesday November 17).

The hilarious scene came when Gino, 44, was teaching Holly how to make scrambled eggs Italian style.

But when Gino decided to address Holly’s mum directly – who makes scrambled eggs in the microwave – Holly screeched: “Don’t flirt with my mum!”

Gino D’Acampo flashed a cheeky smile on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino D’Acampo do on This Morning?

Gino was in the middle of another chaotic appearance on the show.

Earlier, he had failed to turn up to the This Morning studio on time.

And, during a segment where he was showing viewers how to use truffles in dishes, he got into trouble with Holly.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield leaves Holly Willoughby in giggles as he almost drops f-bomb

Starting his Italian dish of truffled scrambled eggs, co-host Phillip Schofield joked that he could cook it in the microwave.

When Holly said that’s the only way her mum cooks scrambled eggs, Gino’s face dropped.

Holly told Gino to stop flirting (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino say to Holly’s mum?

He asked Holly what her mum’s name was.

When Holly replied Lynne, Gino addressed the camera and flashed an irresistible smile.

Don’t flirt with my mum!

“Okay, this is for your mum,” he winked. “Lynne, how are you?”

Realising that Gino was talking to her mum directly, Holly screamed: “Don’t flirt with my mum!”

Gino stunned Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

What else did Gino say on This Morning?

Cooking a pasta dish and a pork Milanese dish as well as scrambled eggs, he also stunned Holly and Phil when he told them his dad “only needed 60 seconds to make him”.

The cheeky comment came after Holly reminded him that he only had two-and-half-minutes left in the cooking segment.

He hadn’t even mentioned truffles at that point.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes claims trolls have been trying to get him sacked

But Gino fired back: “Two-and-a-half minutes? Took my dad 65 seconds to do me.

“Can you imagine in two-and-a-half minutes what I could do?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.