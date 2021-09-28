gino on this morning
This Morning: Gino D’Acampo stuns viewers with his appearance 

His teeth looked very pearly white!

By Joshua Haigh

Gino D’Acampo appeared on This Morning for the first time in almost a year today (September 28).

The ITV star has been busy working on his other projects but made a comeback to This Morning to flog his new cookbook.

However, while many fans were happy to see him back, he sadly caught the attention of viewers for all the wrong reasons.

Some were so distracted by the brightness of Gino‘s teeth that they rushed to Twitter to poke fun at the chef.

Gino shocked viewers with his appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Gino D’Acampo on This Morning?

One said: Gino‘s teeth are so white I’m surprised he’s not bombarded by moths!”

It’s so great to have Gino back in the studio. He’s such a great guy.

A second tweeted: “Gino‘s teeth are about as white as Holly’s dress! #ThisMorning”

A third added: “Teeth are looking very bright this morning Gino.”

A fourth tweeted: “Gino‘s teeth though #ThisMorning!”

Meanwhile, others were more concerned with what the TV star was wearing.

Read more: Ben Shephard makes awkward gaffe with Gino D’Acampo on GMB today

gino on this morning
Viewers were baffled by what he was wearing

“Gino that legend is dressed for when you have #ThisMorning at 10:00 but Millwall at 14:00,” said one viewer.

A second joked: “West Ham away at 3pm, Bono tribute act at 8pm.”

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield leaves Holly Willoughby in giggles as he almost drops f-bomb

However, Gino still had a fair share of fans watching from their sofas at home, many of whom were happy to have him back.

“It’s so great to have Gino back in the studio. He’s such a great guy,” tweeted one happy fan.

A second said: “Safe to say, Gino has been missed!”

“So happy to have Gino back on #ThisMorning. Don’t be away so long next time please” added a third.

What did you think about Gino D’Acampo showing off his new look on This Morning today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

