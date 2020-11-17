This Morning star Gino D’Acampo stunned viewers with a rude comment after showing up late to his cooking segment.

The Family Fortunes host was on Tuesday’s programme to give a masterclass on truffle.

He cooked scrambled eggs with truffle, a milanese with shavings of truffle and a pasta dish, again with truffle.

Gino D’Acampo left This Morning viewers in hysterics with a rude comment (Credit: ITV)

But of course, it wouldn’t be a Gino cooking segment without a cheeky comment or rude innuendo.

As he began cooking scrambled eggs, host Holly Willoughby reminded him he only had two-and-a-half minutes to finish the dish.

Gino replied: “Two-and-a-half minutes! Took my dad 65 seconds to do me,” as Holly and Phillip Schofield burst into hysterics.

He added: “Can you imagine in two-and-a-half minutes what I could do?”

Holly and Phil couldn’t believe Gino’s remark on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly asked: “How do you know that?!”

Gino replied: “Because he always said to me,” to which Phil said: “He told you?!”

Two-and-a-half minutes! Took my dad 65 seconds to do me.

The chef said: “He told me, ‘In sixty seconds I made you.’ I was like, ‘Really?! And you tell this to everybody?” Sixty seconds.”

Holly laughed: “I’m never giving you a time update ever again!”

Viewers were in hysterics over Gino’s comments on Twitter.

What did This Morning viewers say about Gino D’Acampo?

One person said: “‘You’ve got 2 and a half minutes left…’ Holly.

“‘It took my dad 65 seconds to do me, so imagine what can be done in 2 and a half minutes!’ Gino. Oh man, that made me giggle.”

Another wrote: “I was feeling really low today, then watched Gino cooking scrambled eggs.

“Thank you for brightening up my day.”

A third added: “‘Took my dad 65 seconds to make me.’ Love Gino so much.”

Meanwhile, Gino arrived late to the studio ahead of his segment.

At the start of the programme, Holly and Phil were telling viewers what was coming up on the show and Gino was nowhere to be seen.

Phil told viewers: “He did promise he would be here at the beginning of the show but as usual he hasn’t made it in.”

Holly added: “I love how we used to readjust our timings to make it fit for him and now we’re like, ‘whatever, he’s not here!’ Wherever you are, hurry up!”

Later in the show, Gino finally turned up.

Gino finally made it into the studio (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino D’Acampo say?

As Gino walked on set, Phil said: “What time do you call this?” to which Gino said: “Buongiorno everybody!”

Phil said: “You were supposed to be here at quarter past 10… 10 o’clock in fact,” as Gino interrupted: “I know.

“It’s my great auntie’s birthday today so I had to make a phone call, say happy birthday.”

Holly said: “And you’ve got yourself a coffee I can see, that was obviously very important before you could do anything.”

Gino said he was late because he had to wish his great auntie a happy birthday (Credit: ITV)

Gino said: “No it gets handed to me as I walk in so it’s not like I wasted my time.”

Phil joked: “Does it?! How does he get treated like that?”

Gino added: “You make your own coffee? What’s the point of being in showbiz if you make your own coffee.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

