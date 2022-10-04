This Morning star Gino D’Acampo under fire for ‘insulting’ behaviour today

This Morning viewers today have hit out at Gino D’Acampo for his “insulting” behaviour on the show.

The TV chef appeared on the ITV show on Tuesday (October 4) and angered some viewers with his cooking segment.

Gino opted to cook with an expensive ingredient – white truffle – which left many fans with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The current cost of living crisis in the UK has left many struggling to survive, and as a result, some felt that Gino’s segment was ‘insensitive’.

As the TV presenter shaved the delicacy on top of some pasta he admitted that it costs over £100.

When asked why he was using such an expensive product for the segment, Gino replied: “Because I can.”

He shared that his sons had encouraged him to use the ingredient on the show and he called This Morning to make sure they had it for him.

This Morning viewers were shocked by the cooking segment today (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on This Morning today

As a result, numerous ITV viewers took to social media to hit out at the TV chef over the “insulting” segment.

“Chef Gino calls ahead to make the show buy him a £100 truffle, which he then takes home. Really makes sense when people are struggling to pay for their shopping. Get real #ThisMorning,” moaned one angry viewer.

A second hit out, saying: “#ThisMorning doing a cooking section with white truffles… could you be any more tone deaf during the current cost of living crisis? Pathetic @thismorning.”

“Gino De Campo is all ego… ‘I use white Truffle… Because I can’ well good for you Gino. So out of touch. #CostOfLivingCrisis #ThisMorning,” complained a third viewer.

A fourth commenter said: “#ThisMorning Gino ‘I’m using Truffle because I can’ Utter arrogance at its best.”

Meanwhile, another added: #ThisMorning for goodness sake, please use your cooking slot to produce healthy meals on a budget which I’m sure your viewers are crying out for. It’s not rocket science. Gino’s recipe with truffle was just insulting #Furious.”

Gino D’Acampo has been labelled intensive by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

However, others gushed over Gino as one said: “I just love Gino, Phil and Hollys friendship always makes me smile and laugh.”

Another wrote: “Gino is so sweet.”

Holly and Phil attempt to shake off scandal

Meanwhile, elsewhere on This Morning, it’s been confirmed that Holly and Phil will be making an appearance at the National Television Awards later this month.

They came under fire after visiting Westminster Hall when the Queen was lying in state.

It emerged that they did not queue along with members of the public, although ITV said in a statement they were there as members of the media.

