Gemma Collins appeared to reference an ex-boyfriend when she ranted about an infidelity segment on ITV show This Morning today.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were joined by agony aunt Dear Deidre on today’s show (October 13) .

And the phone-in most certainly raised some rather famous eyebrows.

Holly and Phil seemed heartbroken by the woman’s story (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the This Morning phone-in?

Numerous women were invited to be part of a phone-in where they discussed their experiences with infidelity.

One woman revealed that her husband had gotten another woman pregnant and, despite this, she had decided to take him back.

In the process she lost her close friends and family.

Not only that, but it has since happened a second time and she confessed that he is now refusing to get a DNA test.

What did Gemma Collins say about This Morning today?

Gemma Collins was watching at home and tweeted her support.

The former TOWIE star has been a victim of cheating herself in the past.

In 2016, she reunited with her former on-off boyfriend James Argent.

However, she later discovered that he had reportedly slept with her and his ex, Lydia Bright, on the same day.

Gemma Collins was in an on-and-off-again relationship with ex-boyfriend James Argent for years (Credit: SplashNews)

Gemma Collins appeared to reference her own experiences with an ex-boyfriend when she tweeted: “The women I’m listening to on @thismorning. GET RID !!!! Of the men who cheated on you !!!

“Once you move the goalpost they do it again.

“Really touching listening to these poor ladies today!!” she added.

The women I’m listening too on @thismorning GET RID !!!! Of the men who cheated on you !!! Once you move the goalpost they do it again, really touching listening to these poor ladies today !! X — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) October 13, 2021

How did ITV viewers react to This Morning phone-in?

This Morning viewers agreed with Gemma, with many rushing to Twitter to share their own thoughts on cheating.

“If your husband went fishing for the first time and really enjoyed it, you would not be surprised if he did it again, would you….WAKE UP! #ThisMorning,” said one.

"there's 10 weeks between my baby & my husbands other woman's baby"

should I stay with him ??? Whaaaaaaaa 🤦‍♀️ #ThisMorning get out get out get out 😲😲😲 — *miss ⭐19 times⭐ fabulousss (@lisamj_33) October 13, 2021

This is why your better on your own, i wouldn't trust any of them #ThisMorning — Glynis shaw (@Rockchic76) October 13, 2021

“Bin him if he won’t have a DNA test, he doesn’t respect you or your children #ThisMorning,” insisted a second.

A third tweeted: “‘There are 10 weeks between my baby & my husband’s other woman’s baby should I stay with him’. Whaaaaaaaa #ThisMorning get out get out, get out!”

