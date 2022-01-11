This Morning viewers left distracted by Strictly winner Giovanni Pernice’s appearance today

This Morning viewers couldn’t get enough of Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis today.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer appeared alongside his dance partner Rose on Tuesday’s episode of the ITV show.

Rose, 27, spoke openly about becoming the show’s first-ever deaf winner.

She also opened up about her fight for sign language to be more recognised and widely used.

Rose told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “It’s been recognised as a language, but it’s not been official. That becomes such a big problem… sign language needs to be more appreciated… It’s got such a rich history.

Giovanni Pernice appeared on This Morning alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: ITV)

“I have heard so many stories about deaf people going to a doctor appointment and they ask for an interpreter and they don’t refer them an interpreter…

“So they end up needing their child to translate, or a family member. That shouldn’t be. Because it’s not an official language, we can’t do anything about it.”

Rose went on to explain that she’s currently working on plans to get MPs to debate the issue in parliament.

The star went on to share that she hopes her place on Strictly will help raise awareness around the issue.

While Rose chatted about issues close to her heart, many viewers rushed to Twitter.

This Morning viewers obsessed with Giovanni Pernice’s look

Numerous fans found themselves distracted by Giovanni’s appearance as he sat next to his partner.

It turns out ITV viewers were over the moon to see the star looking dapper in a suit.

Read more: Holly Willoughby under fire from This Morning fans over ‘awkward’ comment to Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose and Giovanni Pernice are set to perform on the Strictly tour (Credit: ITV)

“Giovanni in a suit is a big fat YES from me,” gushed one viewer.

“This Giovanni is a pretty thing eh #ThisMorning,” said a second viewer.

Also obsessed with Giovanni's suit 😍 #ThisMorning — Crys 💛 🇸🇱 (@Crysss_x) January 11, 2022

This Giovanni is a pretty thing eh #ThisMorning — Tay (@txylxrr) January 11, 2022

A third confessed: “Also obsessed with Giovanni‘s suit #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Let’s take a moment to appreciate Gio. The epitome of Italian chic.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose went on to admit that she felt like she “couldn’t breathe” when they were announced as the winners.

She said: “When it actually happened, you sort of imagine what you would say and what you would feel like, but when it happened I didn’t know what to say, I was so speechless, I couldn’t even breathe!”

Are you fans of Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.