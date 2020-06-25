This Morning fans unhappy with prices during show's fashion segment

Lisa Snowdon was back on This Morning today giving us the lowdown on the accessories we need during the heatwave.

However, it wasn't the items on display that stunned viewers (scrunchies are back!) it was the cost of some of them.

"It's all about accessories, just updating what you have in your wardrobe with a little bit of colour, a little bit of fun," Lisa told viewers.

It's all about the accessories this season (Credit: ITV)

There were some bargains in her collection, including a hat from Matalan, for example, that was £5.60 in the sale. There was also a pair of sunglasses from Nasty Gal that Lisa said were "the bargain of the day" at just £4.

But it was the last two items that really annoyed those watching at home.

This Morning fashion segment prices

"If you're having a little festival in the garden or a little party for your birthday," Lisa said, "these are really fun."

Lisa Snowdon liked this headband that cost £40 (Credit: ITV)

Prices of most things on here are ridiculous.

She then showed the camera a headband and earrings.

"You get this headband with these matching earrings, a little burst of zesty fun, for £40."

Fans were not impressed with the price, but then came the last item that was even more expensive.

This was what you got for your money (Credit: ITV)

One size fits all swimwear

Excited Lisa said: "This is genuis, this is a swimwear company and it is called youswim.com and it is one size fits all. I know, I know, I hear you cry: 'what?'

"So this is the top, I tried it on this morning, it looks tiny, but I can confirm that even with my ample bosom I fitted into this. It is absolutely brilliant."

She then explained the reason behind the price tag of £105.

This tiny top is 'one size fits all' (Credit: ITV)

"It's one size, they go from a size six to a size 18 and the idea is you'll have this over the years for our ever-increasing waistband because you do put on weight year by year, or at least I do, it's £105 but you will have it for life."

She continued that it was "super-stretchy, really comfortable, nothing digs in."

The two-piece causing the controversy (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby in the studio was quite taken with the idea that nothing digs in, although even she said she didn't think there was much fun in having the same swimsuit for life.

What did viewers say?

People watching at home were astonished at the price of the last two items and vented their frustration at the show on Twitter.

£105??!! Might fit everyone but it’s about as flattering as a potato sack!! #thismorning — Mrs T Henry (@SmokeyToes76) June 25, 2020

I shall purchase those fine items once I've withdrawn money from the Bank of Thin Air #ThisMorning — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) June 25, 2020

Really hate these fashion segments. Overly enthusiastic on over priced tat we can get from primarni. Give it a rest please. Stop exploiting the stupid #thismorning — Noreen (@Noreen78740488) June 25, 2020

Prices of most things on here are ridiculous #ThisMorning — deanobeanos (@deanobeanos) June 25, 2020

There were some who were furious at the show promoting such expensive things given the current circumstances where people have been furloughed or lost their jobs.

A headband for £40, while everyone watching is sat on furlough 🙄😂🙈#thismorning — Lee (@Lee_ON) June 25, 2020

Over priced stuff when most people have lost thier jobs due to #Covid_19, is @thismorning serious ? #ThisMorning — GamingFFC, #StayAtHome, #DontBeSelfish 🇬🇧 (@gffcontwitch) June 25, 2020

