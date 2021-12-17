Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning
This Morning fans thrilled as Alison and Dermot host final show before Christmas

The show isn't back until Christmas Day after Friday's episode

By Rebecca Carter

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were back on This Morning today to host the final show before Christmas.

The daytime programme won’t be back on air until Christmas Day after today’s episode (December 17).

Alison and Dermot brought laughter and festivities to today’s show and viewers were loving it.

Dermot and Alison were back today (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot host This Morning today

Opening the show, Alison and Dermot exchanged Christmas gifts.

Alison hilariously gave Dermot a doorbell which played her laugh everytime someone presses it.

She also gifted him a cup, apron and pants with her face on them!

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning
Dermot and Alison exchanged gifts today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Dermot bought Alison a trolley bag filled with several bottles of Baileys!

Alison exclaimed: “Are you being serious? This is my present? Oh my God!

“I’m going to give each one [a bottle] to a cameraman or camera lady. Thanks Derms.”

She then handed a bottle to chef Phil Vickery.

Viewers were thrilled to have Alison and Dermot on today’s show and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Alison Hammond hosts This morning with Dermot
Fans loved having Alison and Dermot on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Aw, man! I love Alison & Dermot! I laughed the first 10 mins than I’ve laughed all week!”

Another wrote: “Thank goodness @thismorning, happy Alison and Dermot are on today.

“I’m already smiling, Josie [Gibson] has been on too… it’s a perfect show so far!”

A third added: “Dermot and Alison are the duo that I need on this Feel Good Friday. Absolutely love them, what a great treat!!”

Another gushed: “@thismorning what a breath of fresh air Alison and Dermot are …. Please let’s see @AlisonHammond shopping with your trolley!!”

This week has seen different pairings host as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take their Christmas break.

On Monday, Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson hosted while from Tuesday to Thursday Vernon presented with Rochelle Humes.

