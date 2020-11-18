This Morning fans spot ‘awkwardness’ between Alison Hammond and Ruth Langsford amid axe reports

This Morning viewers have said they spotted “awkwardness” between Alison Hammond and Ruth Langsford today.

It comes amid reports Alison and Dermot O’Leary will be replacing Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes on the daytime show.

On Wednesday’s programme, Alison filled in for Holly Willoughby alongside usual host Phillip Schofield.

Alison Hammond waved to Ruth Langsford amid reports she’s replacing her on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

The programme cut to Loose Women after their Spin to Win segment to see what was coming up on the show.

Ruth was hosting the lunchtime show and came face-to-face with Alison amid the reports.

Phil said: “It’s time to find out what the Loose Women are talking about. Hi Ruth!” as Alison waved.

This Morning fans claimed they spotted “awkwardness” between Ruth and Alison (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Ruth replied: “Hi Phillip,” before going on with the show.

Meanwhile, viewers took to Twitter to say they thought it seemed awkward between Ruth and Alison.

One person said: “Slightly awkward that Alison is presenting #ThisMorning today and then Ruth pops up on Loose Women.”

In addition, a third commented: “Alison waving to Ruth. Awkward.”

Will Eamonn and Ruth be replaced?

It comes after reports claimed Alison and Dermot would be replacing Eamonn and Ruth on the show.

The husband and wife duo usually front Friday’s edition of the programme while Alison and Dermot often host odd shows over the summer and half-term breaks.

However, show bosses have reportedly decided it’s time for a shake up.

Ruth and Eamonn are apparently “furious and upset” by the decision.

Eamonn and Ruth will reportedly be replaced by Alison and Dermot (Credit: ITV)

An insider told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

“It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

“It’s a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for This Morning said: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth.

Dermot and Alison won over This Morning fans when they hosted (Credit: ITV)

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

However, Eamonn and Ruth as well as Dermot and Alison have yet to comment on the reports.

