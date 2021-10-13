This Morning fans were thrilled today when Eamonn Holmes made a surprise return to the ITV show.

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford now only cover when regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday.

So to see the veteran back on our screens today (October 13) was quite the surprise.

And a welcome one for fans of the TV presenter, it seems.

This Morning viewers were thrilled to see Eamonn on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Why was Eamonn Holmes on ITV This Morning today?

Eamonn made his This Morning return to interview William Shatner about his trip into space.

The interview was conducted via video link and saw Eamonn chatting to the 90-year-old actor.

Viewers were thrilled to see the presenter back on our screens, amid ever-growing calls for he and Ruth to return to their Friday morning slot.

“Awww! Eamonn’s back!! Hurrah!!” declared one fan.

“Oh hello Eamonn, surprised to see him!” squealed another.

“I’m so glad Eamonn is doing the interview with Shatner,” said a third.

“Phil would’ve made it about himself as usual,” they added.

Eamonn was on to interview William Shatner (Credit: ITV)

So when are Eamonn and Ruth back?

That’s the question that’s on a lot of people’s lips.

One asked today: “Are Eamonn and Ruth back soon? I hope so.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes claims live TV is a ‘dangerous place’ with people who ‘want you sacked’

Another fan responded that school holidays are coming up soon, so they pair should be back on our screens.

They said: “Two weeks I think half term is.”

“It’s just boring without Eamonn and Ruth,” said another This Morning viewer.

Eamonn teases breakfast TV return

The TV presenter also caused quite a stir on Twitter this morning when he hinted at an exciting career move.

He shared a video montage of clips of himself presenting various breakfast news shows over the years.

Read more: This Morning chef James Martin splits his trousers live on air

After calling it “addictive”, Eamonn said that he might just consider a return.

He said: “News can be so addictive. Maybe it’s time to go back ? Thanks for the memories @tvlive and @SkyNews.”

Fans were naturally very keen for the telly favourite to return, so hopefully it’s a case of watch this space!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.