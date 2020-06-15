This Morning fans mock shopper for dashing to John Lewis for Mulberry handbag

Viewers of This Morning were left shocked by a woman who dashed to John Lewis to get a Mulberry handbag today.

Shops across the UK began reopening from Monday (June 15) with people queuing for hours outside shops such as Primark and other retail stores.

Alice Beer visited John Lewis in London to find out how the retailer is ensuring safety for shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alice Beer visited John Lewis on This Morning as it reopened (Credit: ITV)

The consumer expert spoke to one woman inside the shop about why she decided to queue.

The woman revealed she wanted to buy a Mulberry handbag and cashmere jumpers.

What did she say?

Alice asked whether she could have just ordered the items online, and the shopper replied: "I could have.

"But I have done online shopping for the past few months so I felt I wanted to come out and get back in the shops."

One shopper said she was planning to buy a designer bag and cashmere jumpers (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers weren't impressed.

What did they say?

One person wrote: "A mulberry handbag and a cashmere jumper. Are you kidding me."

That woman out buying a Mulberry handbag is everything I wish to be.

Another said: "Mulberry bloody handbag and cashmere jumpers?! #thismorning really?"

A third added: "A Mulberry handbag and Cashmere jumpers!

"Oh how to be in such a privileged position to be able to leave your house and buy these essential items."

A mulberry handbag and a cashmere jumper. Are you kidding me. #ThisMorning — Simon Murphy (@SimonMu25115266) June 15, 2020

A Mulberry handbag and Cashmere jumpers! Oh how to be in such a privileged position to be able to leave your house and buy these essential items 🙄 #ThisMorning — 🎗Nikki ♡ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MissSparkles81) June 15, 2020

Imagine the first thing you absolutely NEED to buy at 10am on a Monday morning is a £1000+ Mulberry handbag #ThisMorning — Jack Wetherill ❁ (@JackWetherill) June 15, 2020

However, others defended the woman.

One tweeted: "That woman out buying a Mulberry handbag is everything I wish to be, don't know why there’s so many nasty comments being said about her!

"I’ve brought two Louis Vuitton bags in lockdown, instead of being bitter maybe save your money and you can do the same."

That woman out buying a mulberry handbag is everything I wish to be, dunno why there’s so many nasty comments being said about her ! I’ve brought two Louis Vuitton bags in lockdown, instead of being bitter maybe save your money and you can do the same 🤣 #ThisMorning — Jodie (@jodie_blundell) June 15, 2020

Another said: "Pamela is an ENERGY, you go get that Mulberry bag and cashmere jumper hunnie."

Pamela is an ENERGY🙌🏼 you go get that Mulberry bag and cashmere jumper hunnie #ThisMorning — Annabel Z (@annabelouisa) June 15, 2020

One amused person wrote: "A mulberry handbag and some cashmere jumpers. Love it!

"Essential things right there. She definitely doesn’t shop at Primark."

A mulberry handbag and some cashmere jumpers. Love it! Essential things right there. She definitely doesn’t shop at primark 😂#thismorning — pami kaur (@princesspkh) June 15, 2020

People started queuing outside Primark at 5am on Monday as the retailer reopened 153 stores across England.

They've been shut since March, when Boris Johnson announced lockdown.

Large families will be banned and fittings rooms will be closed while shoppers have been advised to wear a face covering.

Meanwhile, customers will be asked to pay via contactless methods.

