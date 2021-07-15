On This Morning today, fans were in hysterics when host Ruth Langsford made a presenting gaffe on-air.

Ruth, who is presenting the show during the summer holiday with husband Eamonn Holmes, said that Hollywood star Ben Stiller was due to appear on this morning’s show (Thursday July 15).

Ruth made the mix-up today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Of course, it wasn’t Ben Stiller that was due to appear on the show.

It was British actor Ben Miller, in to plug his new crime series Professor T.

Ahead of Ben’s appearance, Ruth said to viewers: “We’re going to the weather now but don’t forget, Ben Stiller is here today talking about his new dramatic role in a new series for ITV.”

At the end of their chat, Eamonn said: “Ben Miller, thank you.”

“Or Ben Stiller as I called you earlier,” Ruth added.

“I’ll take that,” chuckled Ben, seeing the funny side.

Ben Stiller and Ben Miller look very different how did Ruth mix that one up 🤣🤣 #ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 15, 2021

“Or Ben Stiller as I called you” I can see the resemblance 🤣😂 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/A0aXPhU31N — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) July 15, 2021

How did fans react?

Viewers took to Twitter to delight in Ruth’s hilarious name mix-up.

Accompanying a gif of Ben Stiller in Zoolander, one said: “”Or Ben Stiller as I called you” I can see the resemblance”, followed by cry-laugh emojis.

Another wrote: “Ben Stiller and Ben Miller look very different. How did Ruth mix that one up [?]”, followed by more cry-laugh emojis.

A third simply asked: “Ben Stiller?”

Eamonn set the record straight (Credit: ITV)

What else has happened on This Morning this week?

It’s all action in Eamonn and Ruth’s first week back in the This Morning studio.

Yesterday (Wednesday July 14) Eamonn hit back at one critic who took exception to a dicsussion segment.

Discussing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s response to racist online abuse, a caption appeared saying ‘Boris tells tech giants: up your game’.

The caption angered one viewer who insisted the PM should be addressed properly.

In response, Eamonn replied on Twitter: “Who said it Brendan? Not me. Not a practice I agree with.”