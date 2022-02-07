This Morning was hit with another shake up as Alison Hammond joined Holly Willoughby on today’s show (February 7).

The presenter, who usually hosts alongside Dermot O’Leary, was called in to replace Phillip Schofield as he recovers from COVID-19.

And viewers appeared to love Holly‘s new co-host!

Holly Willoughby hosted alongside Alison Hammond on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Holly Willoughby hosts alongside Alison Hammond

Holly appeared delighted as she opened the programme with Alison today.

And while Phillip may not have been in the studio, he did briefly appear on the show.

Giving an update on his health via video link, Phil said: “I’m absolutely perfectly ok.

“A week ago I had a slightly scratchy throat for an hour which prompted me to test and it came back positive and it’s been positive ever since.

“But I feel great, I’ve ploughed my way through boxsets. I’ve been cooking, I’ve been wandering around thinking what should I do next.

“I sat in the garden for half an hour because the sun came out.”

Phillip appeared on the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly went on to admit that she contemplated sending her dog to keep Phillip company.

The star said: “I nearly sent the dog over to your house yesterday because you were alone. But then I thought maybe Bailey could get COVID and give it to me.”

But as Holly and Alison continued to host the show, viewers were quick to give their verdict.

What did This Morning fans say?

Many rushed to Twitter to praise the pair together.

One said: “I’m loving Holly and Alison on This Morning #ThisMorning.”

A second tweeted: “I am so enjoying Holly and Alison, great fun.”

Alongside a fun TikTok video of Holly and Alison, a third added: “Right, well, Alison can stay! Don’t get this with Phillip…”

In addition, a fourth said: “@AlisonHammond doing a great job again today.”

Another added: “Alison Hammond has really grown in confidence over the last few months. Her and Holly this morning are so much fun – both completely at ease with each other #ThisMorning.”

Right, well, Alison can stay!

A sixth penned: “Holly’s a bit more bearable partnering up with Alison #ThisMorning.”

However, others called for Phillip to return to the programme.

One posted: “Oh no not Alison today. Nope. Get well soon please Phil.”

Another tweeted: “I don’t feel like Alison and Holly work well together #ThisMorning.”

