This Morning fans divided as Phillip Schofield 'cheats' on Spin to Win

Phillip Schofield left fans divided on This Morning today when he moved the Spin to Win wheel to award the caller more money.

It might be the most controversial competition ever to have aired on TV and Thursday's (June 4) game was no different.

To be fair to Phil, it was actually the editor in his ear that told him to 'cheat', but that didn't stop some fans calling the show out.

Phil moved the wheel on Spin to Win (Credit: ITV)

Lucky Elizabeth

As Holly and Phil called the random number to find today's player, a woman named Elizabeth picked up, miraculously on the first ring!

She revealed she was at work in a hospital.

Phil and Holly thanked her for her hard work during the coronavirus pandemic and asked what she did at the hospital.

Elizabeth said she was a children's nurse and Holly was impressed.

Phil spun the wheel (Credit: ITV)

But when Phil spun the wheel, it only landed on £500. A good sum of money and Elizabeth was thrilled, but Phil was disappointed for her.

You shouldn't do that, it's not fair on everyone else.

He then went on to say she was also getting a goody bag if she could answer another question, but then he stopped as the editor spoke in his ear.

"Oh, I've just got an instruction..." he said as he nudged the wheel on another notch to £1000.

"That's just a little thank you from us," he told her, while also insisting he was being told to do it before legal blamed him.

Elizabeth ended up winning £1000 on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did fans of This Morning say?

Viewers at home did blame him, however, and some called him a 'cheat' on Twitter. Others said it wasn't fair on those furloughed and not earning who may call into the show and need the money.

"WTF is this [bleep] moving it up to a grand?" raged one.

Another added: "What a [bleep] fix... rigged it to give her £1k."

#ThisMorning You shouldn't do that. Not fair on everyone else. — Robin (@FritzFrapp) June 4, 2020

So everyone else that week gets less,even though they are not working and stuck at home. #thismorning — Ellingham's World (@OFCOURS82799877) June 4, 2020

He moved the wheel, oh you cheater Phil! #ThisMorning 🙄 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) June 4, 2020

Do you do that if someone said they were at home on a furloughed wage? #ThisMorning — 📺⭐️Marjorie Minge⭐️📺 (@MadameMinge) June 4, 2020

Totally unfair on everyone else who is off furloughed just now, just because she works for a hospital she gets more cash #ThisMorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) June 4, 2020

Others, however, felt it was a nice thing to do and applauded the show for making the move.

Phil and Holly are so cheeky but it’s so well deserved especially for an NHS nurse 😂 #ThisMorning — Aaron (@_arn92) June 4, 2020

