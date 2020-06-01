Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned to presenting This Morning today and left fans divided.

The hosts had had last week off and Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stood in for them.

Holly and Phil kicked off the show by talking about what they'd been up to, with Phil revealing a lot of people had been commenting on his tan. He quipped: "It's been sunny for six weeks!"

Phil and Holly - and spin to win were back on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Can we just have Eamonn and Ruth back please?

They also told they'd had a virtual murder mystery party together, which Phillip had shared on his Instagram Stories.

Fans thrilled Holly and Phil are back on This Morning

Some fans watching at home were thrilled to see their favourite presenting duo back at the helm.

One said it was great to have them back to 'give viewers a break' from Eamonn and Ruth's bickering.

@thismorning #ThisMorning thank God for having @hollywills and @Schofe on this show to give us a break from the domestics that @EamonnHolmes and Ruth have that no one wants to watch — LaliciaElston (@ElstonLalicia) June 1, 2020

I'm so happy to see Holly and Phil back 😊 #ThisMorning — Vanessa ❤ (@VanessaMills94) June 1, 2020

Yay - Holly & Phillip are Back! #ThisMorning — Christine - Mummy Of 3 Diaries (@V82CHRIS) June 1, 2020

Holly and Phil are back yay 😀 #ThisMorning — 🕹✨🐅🏋️‍♀️Kevin banham🏋️‍♀️🐅✨🕹 (@1kevbanham) June 1, 2020

Some fans not happy

However, others weren't happy. They told them to stop banging on about their 'holiday' from work.

Many even called for the return of Eamonn and Ruth, who were a hit last week when they presented Monday to Friday.

Can we just have Eamonn and Ruth back please? #ThisMorning — Handemic (@JimmyFunky) June 1, 2020

the people who are saying glad to see holly and Philip back , y'all being sarcastic right ? #thismorning pic.twitter.com/mdeQKX4ef1 — Yawner (@Irishchancer1) June 1, 2020

How narcissistic... most folk don't care what you did...stick it on your socials for your boot lickers #ThisMorning — Carl Johnson (@carljtweets) June 1, 2020

What happened on This Morning today?

Holly and Phil had a jam-packed show, including taste testing rosé wine.

But Holly was left shocked when one of the show's editors said in her ear that she was 'common' after she revealed she likes to put ice cubes in her rosé to keep it chilled.

Holly was called 'common' by the This Morning editor (Credit: ITV)

The show did a poll and it turned out 67 per cent of the viewers agreed with Holly!

The presenters also talked to Martin Lewis, who was back answering financial questions.

James Martin did some cooking on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

And James Martin cooked up two tasty treats in his garden.

Alice Beer also visited a primary school that had opened today. They showed how the schools are coping with social distancing, and also spoke to parents about their fears and concerns over sending their kids back to school already.

